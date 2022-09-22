FIFA 23 Ultimate Team: First Team of the Week announced including Kevin De Bruyne and Federico Valverde
Arsenal’s William Saliba is also in the Team of the Week after a stellar start to his Arsenal career
The first Team of the Week on FIFA 23 has been revealed, ahead of the full release of the highly anticipated video game next week.
Team of the Week is released at 6pm every Sunday, and highlights the best performers in the world from the previous game week.
It also gives players a boost on their common gold, silver or bronze cards, making them more sought after, and are only available for seven days.
The FIFA 23 web app was also released at around the same time that Team of the Week dropped, allowing some users the chance to pack some of the cards.
When is FIFA 23 released?
Players who have pre-ordered the Ultimate Edition of the game will have full access on Tuesday, September 27.
The game will be released in stores and elsewhere at varying prices on Friday, September 30.
What is the FIFA 23 Team of the Week one?
Jeremias Ledesma - Goalkeeper - Cadiz - 83 rated
Hamari Traore - Right back - Stade Rennais - 85 rated
William Saliba - Centre back - Arsenal - 83 rated
Pablo Maffeo - Right wing back - RCD Mallorca - 82 rated
Kevin De Bruyne - Central midfielder - Manchester City - 92 rated
Teji Tedy Savanier - Central attacking midfielder - Montpellier - 84 rated
Jonas Hofmann - Right midfielder - Borussia Monchengladbach - 84 rated
Joao Palhinha - Central defensive midfielder - Fulham - 84 rated
Ciro Immobile - Striker - Lazio - 87 rated
Federico Valverde - Right winger - Real Madrid - 86 rated
Rafal Gikiewicz - Goalkeeper - Augsburg - 81 rated
Mario Rui - Left back - Napoli - 82 rated
Domingos Duarte - Centre back - Getafe - 81 rated
Daichi Kamada - Central Midfielder - Frankfurt - 83 rated
Enzo Le Fee - Central defensive midfielder - Lorient - 81 rated
Cody Gakpo - Left winger - PSV Eindhoven - 85 rated
Gerard Deulofeu - Striker - Udinese - 83 rated
Filip Mladenovic - Left back - Legia Warsaw - 77 rated
Jack Diamond - Left midfielder - Lincoln - 75 rated
Moussa Djitte - Striker - Austin FC - 78 rated
Scott Hogan - Stiker - Birmingham - 77 rated
Aitor - Left winger - Panathinaikos - 80 rated