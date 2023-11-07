Fenwick’s Christmas Window 2023: Theme revealed as the Chronicles of Narnia

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Fenwick’s Christmas Window is a staple of the festive period in the North East of England and it has now been revealed for 2023 to be themed as The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe. This year’s Window follows the tale of Peter, Susan, Edmund and Lucy as they discover the land of Narnia as they go through the wardrobe.

The big reveal was made on Sunday, on the official Fenwick YouTube, TikTok and Instagram accounts, with the event closed off to members of the public.

Fenwick’s Christmas Window for 2023 is now available to view. Photo: National World.

It can now be seen on Newcastle city centre’s Northumberland Street and will be available to view throughout the Christmas season for 2023. The Window features classic scenes from the C. S. Lewis novel, including Edmund eating Turkish delight and Aslan taking back Narnia from the White Witch.

Santa Claus himself is also featured as he delivered presents to the children once the White Witch’s magic for it “always to be winter, but never Christmas” started to fade. The scenes at Fenwick’s Christmas Window are depicted with a combination of props, artwork and screens, which play animations of characters and events from the iconic novel.

Queues were spotted on the first day of the window opening on Monday, November 6, with many in Newcastle city centre praising Fenwick for this year’s display at the iconic department store.

The theme for 2023 is The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe from the Chronicles of Narnia series. Photo: National World.

Fenwick’s Christmas Window has been a tradition since 1971, with a new display created every year since then with previous years including Alice in Wonderland, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, The Snowman, Shaun the Sheep, Paddington, and more.