News you can trust since 1931
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
MPs find Boris Johnson ‘deliberately misled’ Commons multiple times
Strictly Come Dancing: It Takes Two’s new host revealed
Man charged with murder after 3 people killed
Rail workers to walk out for 24 hours over sick pay and overtime
Michael Lockwood charged with rape & indecent assault
Outrage as Milly Dowler murderer granted permission to marry in prison

Family of Nottingham victim Barnaby Webber hit by double tragedy just weeks before his death aged 19

The family of Barnaby Webber have been hit by a double tragedy as his paternal grandfather died weeks before the 19-year-old.

Daniel Mcneil
By Daniel Mcneil
Published 16th Jun 2023, 17:59 BST- 1 min read

The devastated family of Nottingham stabbing victim Barnaby Webber were already grieving another loss with his paternal grandfather recently dying. 19-year-old Barnaby was killed on Tuesday morning (June 13).

Barnaby’s dad David took to social media to pay tribute to his own father earlier this month. The dad-of-two wrote: "Sleep well Dad, everyone did you proud yesterday and a glass of beer (or two) were drunk in your honour."

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

On Thursday evening, a vigil was held where Barnaby’s mother, Emma, told 5,000 people in Old Market Square to “hold no hate” as she paid tribute to her son, who was a student at the University of Nottingham.

Emma, from Taunton, Somerset, described her son’s killer as a “monstrous individual” - but bravely said, “he will not define us”. She added: “I know he will receive the retribution that he deserves. However, this evil person is just that. He is just a person. Please hold no hate that relates to any colour, sex or religion.

Most Popular

    “We stand here and we feel your love. We are united in grief and shock and disbelief. One day we will smile again, but it will take time. Barney is more than a victim of a senseless murder. He loved pesto pasta but hated cottage pie.

    Barnaby Philip John WebberBarnaby Philip John Webber
    Barnaby Philip John Webber

    “He was obsessed with aeroplanes and he still carried a dream of being a pilot in the RAF one day.” Addressing Barnaby directly, she said: “My beautiful, beautiful boy. You have mine, your dad and your brother’s heart forever.”

    Related topics:NottinghamSocial mediaPeopleOld Market Square