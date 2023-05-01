News you can trust since 1931
Eurovision shop opens in Liverpool: What you need to know including opening times and what you can buy

Here’s everything you need to know about the Eurovision merchandise shop in Liverpool including opening times and what’s up for grabs.

Sophie Wills
By Sophie Wills
Published 1st May 2023, 15:09 BST- 2 min read
Updated 1st May 2023, 15:10 BST

The Eurovision shop has officially opened in Liverpool ahead of the contest in the city on May 13. The pop-up store, on Manesty’s Lane in Liverpool ONE, opened this morning (Monday, May 1) and boasts all the Eurovision-themed merchandise fans could want including t-shirts, hoodies, bucket hats and tote bags sporting the 2023 logo.

Staff reported “huge queues” as the store opened its doors for the first time today and say it’s been “busy ever since”. A statement on the Liverpool ONE website reads: “Spread the word of togetherness with our official 2023 product range from t-shirts, caps, hoodies and bucket hats, plus plenty more to get the party started.

“Head down to the store and look like a Eurovision Song Contest star”. Also up for grabs are badges, mugs, socks and even “My First Eurovision” babywear. Those not able to visit the physical store in Liverpool can purchase some of the items available from the online Eurovision shop.

There are less than two weeks to go until Eurovision lands at Liverpool’s M&S Bank Arena for the Grand Final. Demand for tickets was so great that the last batch up for sale sold out in less than an hour, while Ticketmaster crashed during the first round of sales.

    If you weren’t lucky enough to secure  tickets, you can watch the Eurovision Semi-Finals (Tuesday, May 9 at 8pm and Thursday, May 11 at 8pm) and Grand Final (Saturday, May 13 at 8pm) on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

    The Eurovision merchandise shop has opened in Liverpool ahead of the contest on May 13.
    Eurovision shop in Liverpool opening times

    The Manesty’s Lane store will be open to shoppers seven days a week during the following hours:

    • Monday: 10am - 8pm
    • Tuesday: 10am - 8pm
    • Wednesday: 10am - 8pm
    • Thursday: 10am - 8pm
    • Friday: 10am - 8pm
    • Saturday: 10am - 7pm
    • Sunday: 10am - 5pm

    The store will remain open until the day after the contest on Sunday, May 14.

