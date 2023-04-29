News you can trust since 1931
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago Body found in reservoir was murdered Marelle Sturrock’s fiancé
1 hour ago Jeff Stelling leaving Sky Sports after 30 years with Soccer Saturday
5 hours ago How to apply for free flight tickets to Hong Kong this summer
7 hours ago More acts announced for King Charles’ Coronation Concert
20 hours ago All state schools in England could be closed due to strikes
20 hours ago End of Wikipedia in UK possible under online safety bill

Eurovision 2023: Artists and delegations arrive in Liverpool ahead of competition

Artists set to perform at this year’s Eurovision have begun arriving in Liverpool ahead of the song contest.

Charlotte Hawes
By Charlotte Hawes
Published 29th Apr 2023, 16:08 BST- 1 min read

Musicians set to perform at this year’s Eurovision Song Contest have started to arrive in Liverpool ahead of the music competition. Eurovision, which will run from May 9 to May 13, will take place at Liverpool’s M&S Bank arena.

The UK is hosting the competition this year after last year’s winner Ukraine was deemed unable to host due to the Russian invasion. UK entry Sam Ryder finished second in the competition after his performance of the song, Space Man.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Now, artists participating in this year’s Eurovision have started to arrive in the UK ahead of the big event. Eurovision news Twitter account, @ESCdiscord, , has been sharing updates  of all the musicians who have made it to the UK in the last 24 hours.

Most Popular

    In the Twitter thread, images show Serbia’s Luke Black and his team have arrived in Liverpool alongwith Azerbaijan’s TuralTuranX, Switzerland’s Remo Forrer, Malta’s The Busker, Portugal’s Mimicat and Ireland’s Wild Youth.

    Other acts have shared their journey to Eurovision on social media, with Latvia’s Sudden Lights, Moldova’s Pasha Parfeni and Sweden’s Loreen yet to touch down in the UK.

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    This year’s UK entry Mae Muller has been in Liverpool for the past few days and recently met King Charles and Camilla, Queen Consort, for the unveiling of the Eurovision stage on April 26. The King reportedly told the singer, "We’ll be watching with great interest, egging you on".

    How to watch Eurovision 2023

    Mae Muller is currently in Liverpool ahead of Eurovision 2023Mae Muller is currently in Liverpool ahead of Eurovision 2023
    Mae Muller is currently in Liverpool ahead of Eurovision 2023
    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    The Eurovision final will take place on May 13, 2023. It will be broadcast live on BBC One and BBC iPlayer from 8pm.

    Related topics:LiverpoolEurovisionMusicians