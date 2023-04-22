News you can trust since 1931
Euromillions results from Friday April 21: Winning numbers for £88million jackpot and millionaire maker

An £88million prize was on offer for Friday’s Euromillions draw - but what were the winning numbers?

Sam Johnson
By Sam Johnson
Published 22nd Apr 2023, 11:19 BST- 1 min read

The Euromillions £88million  jackpot on Friday April 21 was the biggest on offer since March 7, when a Belgian ticket-holder scooped an even more eye-watering £129m. The high value prize accumulated after seven consecutive rollovers.

Britain’s biggest EuroMillions winner so far remains the lucky person who claimed £195million in July last year. After winning the fortune, the player opted not to go public. Before that, the UK record was held by Joe and Jess Thwaite - a couple from Gloucestershire who pocketed £184million in May 2022.

To win the £88m jackpot in the April 21 Euromillions draw, a player needed to match five ball numbers as well as two lucky stars. If you get five main numbers correct, along with one Lucky Star, you’ll still win £130,554.

Euromillions results: What were the winning numbers?

    The winning Euromillions numbers were: 7, 8, 18, 33, 42. The two lucky star numbers were 2 and 8.

    Euromillions millionaire maker results 

    Through the millionaire maker, 20 people also became instant millionaires after last night’s draw. Below are the codes of the millionaire maker winners:

    • HJTD 33034 
    • HJTH 90129
    • HJTK 08720 
    • HJTL 17781
    • HJTL 18726
    • HJTL 71647
    • JSX 50233
    • MHSM 13322 
    • MJSZ 89887
    • MJTG 10161
    • MJTH 25842 
    • THSP 02621 
    • VHSK 25626
    • VHSR 34420
    • VJSX 79313
    • VJTC 14258
    • XJSW 56843 
    • XJTH 05951
    • ZJTC 27102 
    • ZJTH 37789
    Illustration picture shows a secured suitcase holding the balls for the rehearsal for the draws of the EuroMillions lottery, in the city hall of Brugge (Bruges), Friday 03 December 2021. Euromillions leaves the well-secured studio in Paris for the first time, to commemorate the very first lottery draw that took place in 1441 on the Grote Markt in Brugge (Bruges). A jackpot of 130 million euros is provided for the draw. BELGA PHOTO BENOIT DOPPAGNE (Photo by BENOIT DOPPAGNE/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images)Illustration picture shows a secured suitcase holding the balls for the rehearsal for the draws of the EuroMillions lottery, in the city hall of Brugge (Bruges), Friday 03 December 2021. Euromillions leaves the well-secured studio in Paris for the first time, to commemorate the very first lottery draw that took place in 1441 on the Grote Markt in Brugge (Bruges). A jackpot of 130 million euros is provided for the draw. BELGA PHOTO BENOIT DOPPAGNE (Photo by BENOIT DOPPAGNE/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images)
    Euromillions prize Tuesday April 25 

    The Euromillions prize on Tuesday, April 25 will be an eye-watering £99m.

