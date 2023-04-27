Which? has unveiled its latest investigation , which explores falsely presented ‘handmade’ items being sold on the shopping platform Etsy. The analysis found some sellers on Etsy to have been charging increased prices for items claiming to be ‘handmade’, which were also available elsewhere for cheaper.

This week Which? shared its concerns about shoppers being misled into buying falsely presented items on Etsy. It follows a recent investigation carried out by the consumer champion that analysed the listings of items on the e-commerce site.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The research found that more than 20 items in its study which claimed to be handmade were also available on other online platforms or retailers. These include well-known stores such as Asda and B&M, as well as online retailer Amazon.

Out of the 23 total ‘handmade’ items, the investigation found that all but two had a higher price on the e-commerce site. Nine of the items were also found to cost more than twice as much on Etsy than the cheapest price elsewhere.

Most Popular

Which? has also shared some advice for shoppers when looking for handmade items online that explains how they can check a particular product.

Which? shares tips on how to tell something is genuinely handmade

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cross-checking the item’s picture online

The consumer rights advice service recommends those looking for genuinely homemade items to first check the product image online to see if it is being sold elsewhere.

Shoppers can do this on a Google Chrome browser by right-clicking on an image. This will cause a menu of options to appear, including one that reads ‘search image with Google’.

After selecting the option, a results page should appear, which should show if the particular photo is being used elsewhere.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Be wary of on-trend items

Which? also highlights that shoppers should also be cautious of trending items. Products that are more popular may have more demand.

The service explains: "If an item is particularly on trend, then there’s more incentive for a seller to have products in that design."

Make sure to read through product reviews

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another way of understanding more about a particular product that may have caught your eye is to have a read over its reviews.

Which? expresses the importance of looking at a range of reviews and not to just go off of positive ones. It adds to also look past the first page to get a wider look at the reception a product has had from buyers.

Etsy respond

In a comment to Which?, a spokesperson said: “Our policies prohibit counterfeit and resold merchandise on Etsy, and we use a combination of automatic controls, manual review and user flags to continuously monitor the marketplace and identify policy violations. Etsy users are also encouraged to report potentially violating listings via our site-wide flagging tool.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad