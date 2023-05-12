Current Twitter CEO Elon Musk has revealed he has found a new chief executive to run the company, with him ‘transitioning’ to another role. Musk announced the news on the social media platform, which he purchased last year.

In a tweet he said: “Excited to announce that I’ve hired a new CEO for Twitter. She will be starting in six weeks! My role will transition to being exec chair & CTO, overseeing product, software & sysops.”

Despite announcing someone was lined up for the role, he didn’t mention anything about the person, aside from the fact she is a woman and will start in around six weeks time, which would be the end of June.

On Thursday evening (May 11), the Wall Street Journal reported that NBC Universal’s head of advertising, Linda Yaccarino is in talks to take up the role according to people familiar with the situation.

Yaccarino is an industry advocate for finding better ways to measure the effectiveness of advertising. She was a key figure in the launch of NBC’s ad-supported Peacock streaming service.

