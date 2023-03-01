Ed Sheeran surprised fans by announcing dates for a UK and Europe tour which is scheduled to kick off this month. The announcement came after the singer confirmed details of new album ‘-‘ (‘Subtract’) which is the final in his “mathematical album era” of records named after symbols.

To support the upcoming release of his album, the ‘Bad Habits’ singer will be playing four shows in the UK including two nights at London’s O2 Arena, and a one night only show in Dublin and Paris.

The singer said the album would be about his personal experience with grief and anxiety. Sheeran recently told fans that a “turbulent” time in his life had stopped him engaging with social media.

Sheeran said: “Writing songs is my therapy. It helps me make sense of my feelings. I wrote without thought of what the songs would be, I just wrote whatever tumbled out. And in just over a week, I replaced a decade’s worth of work with my deepest darkest thoughts.”

Sheeran later confirmed what he had experienced, saying: “within the space of a month, my pregnant wife got told she had a tumour, with no route to treatment until after the birth. My best friend Jamal [Edwards], a brother to me, died suddenly and I found myself standing in court defending my integrity and career as a songwriter. I was spiralling through fear, depression and anxiety. I felt like I was drowning, head below the surface, looking up but not being able to break through for air.”

Last year, Sheeran also confirmed he wouldn’t be doing any more long running stadium tours in order to stay home with his family more. So, how can you get tickets to Ed Sheeran’s new tour? Here’s everything you need to know.

How to get tickets

Pre-sale tickets for Ed Sheeran’s tour go live on Wednesday, March 8 at 9am for anyone who has preordered the new album via the Ed Sheeran website . General sale starts at 9am on Friday March 10 via Ticketmaster .

Full list of UK tour dates

March

Thursday 23 – Manchester, AO Arena

Friday 24 – London, The O2

Saturday 25 – London, The O2

Tuesday 28– Glasgow, Hydro Arena

Thursday 30 – Dublin, 3Arena

April

Sunday 2 – Paris, Accor Arena

