EA Sports FC 24: How to get the EA FC 24 web app, what is the EA FC 24 release time in the UK?
When can I play EA FC 24? Here’s how to get the web app and when the game is released in the UK
Video game fans can rejoice as the first ever edition of EA Sports FC 24 is being released soon. Those who pre ordered the game can play on Friday, September 22 with the general release coming a week later on Friday, September 29.
This is a huge change for EA Sports, who have implemented many high profile changes to the game this year, as they have broken away from FIFA with a name and brand change as well as adding in females to Ultimate Team.
One thing that everyone looks forward to before game launch is the Web App. The Web App allows people to trade players, complete Squad Building Challenges (SBCs) prior to the release date.
Essentially, on the web app, you can do everything you can usually do on the game bar play. It was released on Wednesday, September 20 at 6pm and can be accessed via laptops and computers.
How to get the EA FC 24 web app
All you have to do to get your EA Sports FC 24 journey under via the web app is visit the official web app website. You’ll be asked to put your login details in before picking your nation pack and then pick a loan player - then you’re free to roam around and hopefully accumulate lots of coins!