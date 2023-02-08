The Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) has announced plans to close 20 Jobcentre branches in the UK. The closures will affect temporary Jobcentres that were set up by the DWP during the Covid-19 pandemic to allow the following of social distancing guidelines.

Government officials have confirmed that staff working in the affected branches will not be made redundant following the closures. Instead, they will be moved to work at their closest Jobcentre.

The affected Jobcentres are expected to shut their doors forever over the course of the next few weeks. DWP aims for all of them to be closed by the end of March 2023.

After the 20 sites have been decommissioned, claimants are advised to return to their established Jobcentre branches. You can find your nearest on the Jobcentre website .

A DWP spokesperson said: “We no longer need the temporary space we acquired during the pandemic to accommodate social distancing. To continue providing our essential employment support and other services in a way that is cost efficient for the taxpayer, we are phasing out these temporarily leased sites and staff and all customer services will return to the nearby established jobcentre.

“The closing of these temporary sites will not reduce our levels of service, or access to face-to-face appointments. Customers will return to being served by their established Jobcentre and there will be no reduction in the number of Work Coaches serving customers as a result.”

List of all the latest Jobcentre closures in the UK