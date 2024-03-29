Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A shocking video shows the moment a driver causes a head-on collision after taking cocaine. Keisha Barnes, 39, was high on the Class A drug when she lost control of her Mini Cooper at 1:50am on April 30 2023.

Over the limit

Barnes was driving on the A259 near Colworth in West Sussex when she veered into oncoming traffic and crashed into a Toyota Verso taxi on the other side of the road. Her passenger was left with life-changing injuries.

Keep up with the latest new videos with the Shots! Newsletter. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After the crash, Barnes told police officers that she must have fallen asleep at the wheel. However, a blood test revealed she had 35 micrograms of cocaine per litre of blood in her body. The legal limit is 10 micrograms of cocaine per litre of blood.

Barnes pleaded guilty to causing serious injuries by dangerous driving at Lewes Crown Court. She was jailed for two years and six months and disqualified from driving for four years and three months.

Keisha Barnes, 39, was 3.5 times the legal limit for cocaine when she lost control of her Mini Cooper.

In a victim impact statement, Barnes’ passenger said: “If you keep doing what you are doing, then you will hurt more people and ruin other people’s lives.”

'Reckless and selfish'

Detective Constable Kelly Newton, of Sussex Police's Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “Barnes’ actions that night were reckless and selfish. She lost control of her vehicle after consuming drugs, veering into an oncoming vehicle which gave the other driver no time to react.