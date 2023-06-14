Disneyland Paris, one of the most popular destinations for UK holidaymakers, has warned visitors of possible disruption and cancellations due to a planned strike by its staff on Monday (June 18).

In a series of tweets posted on Wednesday (June 14), Disneyland Paris however said their Disney Parks and Hotels will remain open but customers have the option to postpone their visit to a later date.

Strikes have rocked the French resort for many days in the last month , with roughly 1,000 disgruntled employees marching through its two theme parks brandishing flags and placards. The protests began as sporadic gatherings but have grown in intensity as demonstrators blocked roads and prevented parades and shows from taking place.

Ironically, the 17,000 employees at Disneyland Paris are referred to as Cast Members since they work in an escapist atmosphere. When the nighttime entertainment was cancelled last week, it was anything but a fairytale, according to the report, as irate attendees began booing the protestors.

The strikers have demanded a monthly pay increase of €200, in line with inflation in addition to increased mileage allowances and more flexible scheduling. Disneyland Paris reportedly offered some measures, but union representatives said these “were not enough”.

Due to the possible disruption, would-be-visitors have been told they can postpone their visit. It said: “The Disney Parks and Hotels will remain open and we will do everything possible to continue to provide the best experience possible. If you wish, you are welcome to postpone your visit to a later date.

“We sincerely apologise for the inconvenience and thank you for your understanding.”