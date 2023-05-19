Disney has confirmed content will be pulled from the streaming services Disney+ and Hulu following their merger. The company has now confirmed the likes of Willow, The Mighty Ducks: Game Changes and Diary of a Future President are among the long list of content being purged from the platforms.

Disney is the latest in a long line of media companies to clear out content as a cost-cutting measure as the industry rethinks strategy with a renewed focus on profitability. Most recently, Warner Bros. Discovery removed a number of series from HBO Max, with AMC and Showtime also undergoing a similar scale back.

CFO Christine McCarthy made the announcement on the recent Disney earnings call which took place on May 10. McCathy said: “We are in the process of reviewing the content on our DTC services to align with the strategic changes in our approach to content curation.”

So, which content will be removed from the popular streaming platforms? Here’s everything we know so far.

When will Disney be removing content?

Deadline reports the long list of series and specials are scheduled to be pulled from the streaming platforms Disney+ and Hulu on May 26.

Content leaving Disney+ and Hulu - full list

Here is a list of titles being removed from the streaming platforms this month: