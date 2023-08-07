News you can trust since 1931
How to watch Devolver Delayed: Developer showcase celebrates all games which have been delayed until 2024

Just two months after Devolver Digital hosted their showcase presentation, the development team will be announcing what games have been delayed until 2024.

By Rebecca Braybrook
Published 7th Aug 2023, 12:09 BST- 1 min read
Updated 7th Aug 2023, 12:10 BST

Publisher Devolver Digital has announced that its next showcase will highlight games delayed until 2024. It comes just two months after the Summer Games Fest, where the team announced all of the games they are currently working on.

The publishing team tweeted: “Join us next week for Devolver Delayed, the first ever showcase celebrating games that are courageously moving into 2024.” Devolver Delayed will highlight games that have been delayed, which although common, it is very uncommon for a game developer or publisher to highlight what games are being delayed.

Devolver Digital is an American video game publisher that was founded in 2009. The publisher is most known for its games Human Fall Flat, Cult of the Lamb and Death Door.

How to watch Devolver Delayed

    Devolver Delayed will be available to watch live on the publisher’s YouTube channel on August 7. The livestream will be live at 4pm BST with no estimated run time for the broadcast.

    What was announced at the previous Devolver Digital Showcase

    Devolver Digital hosted a showcase event back in June as part of the Summer Games Fest. Here’s everything that was announced during the event:

