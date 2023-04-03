A reported five million people in England will be eligible for a Covid-19 booster vaccine including those aged 75 and over, as well as those who are immunosuppressed. The spring jab is available now, with care home residents first to receive it.

The care home booster rollout is set to commence on Monday (April 3), with other eligible people able to book their jab online from Wednesday (April 5). The first appointments are set to take place from April 17, so medical experts have advised to book in advance.

The Government’s department of Health and Social Care has started their campaign to encourage everyone to get the booster as soon as possible. They also confirmed that eligible people would need to get both first and second doses of the vaccine before the offer ends on June 30.

They took to Twitter to relay information saying: “We’re encouraging anyone who hasn’t had a first or second dose of the Covid vaccine to come forward for them. Book now to make sure you get both jabs before the offer ends for many people on 30 June.”

People will initially receive their invitations through the NHS app where people can also book their appointment. However, if you do not have the app, letters and text messages will also be sent out.

NHS director of vaccinations and screening, Steve Russell, said: “As a society we are learning to live with Covid but, for many, it is still a virus that can cause serious illness and hospitalisation, and so it is still really important that those at greatest risk come forward and boost their protection in the coming weeks.

“There are still around 8,000 people in hospital with Covid, according to the latest data, and the NHS has now treated more than one million Covid inpatients since the pandemic began.

“So if you are over 75 or you have a weakened immune system, please come forward as soon as possible to book a Covid vaccine this spring so you can enjoy summer with peace of mind.”

Health Secretary Steve Barclay added: “Our successful vaccination programme has helped us all to live with Covid, saved thousands of lives and protected the most vulnerable from serious disease.

