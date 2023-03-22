Costa Coffee launches new KitKat drink range for Easter - full spring menu

Costa Coffee has revealed its chocolatey Easter drink range available from this week. Costa has launched a brand new drink range for the springtime festivities after releasing new Easter food items earlier this month.

Costa Coffee will be launching new Easter KitKat drinks from March 23. The new drinks will include an all-new KitKat Mocha, plus a returning KitKat hot chocolate and KitKat Iced Chocolate.

The new range is currently available at Costa Express machines, but will only be in stores from March 23 - April 19. Costa released nine new spring menu food items at the start of March.

Naomi Matthews, commercial strategy & food innovation director at Costa Coffee said: “With spring on the horizon and longer days ahead of us, there is no better time to launch our new spring menu, with a wide range of delicious sweet and savoury products available.

“Whether you are meeting up with friends and family, grabbing lunch-on-the-go or taking a moment to yourself in the afternoon, we have the perfect food pairing to enjoy with your favourite Costa coffee – making each and every moment a little better.”

The new menu consists of both hot and cold lunch options as well as classic Easter treats like hot cross buns and a mini-egg cookie. Swap up your usual sandwich for the New York deli bagel made with succulent beef pastrami, gherkins and Emmental cheese and finished with a mustard béchamel and enclosed in a bagel bun. Or try the new mushroom and mascarpone focaccia featuring British pulled ham hock and roasted mushrooms, with creamy mascarpone, béchamel and cheddar cheese sauce enclosed in a sea salt topped focaccia.

Or why not pair your favourite Costa Coffee with the new chocolate orange cake? This delicious cake features a chocolate and orange flavour sponge filled with chocolate and orange frosting and topped with a chocolate ganache and multi-coloured sprinkles.

Not forgetting the new chocolate muffin made with KitKat Bunny hopping onto the menu this spring.

Costa Coffee - Easter KitKat drinks

KitKat Mocha

KitKat hot chocolate

KitKat Iced Chocolate

Costa Coffee - new spring menu items

New York Deli Bagel

Ham, Mushroom & Mascarpone Focaccia,

Chocolate Orange Cake

Chocolate Muffin made with KitKat® Bunny

Classic Hot Cross Bun

Mini Egg Cookie

Chocolate Cornflake Nest

Iced Bunny Gingerbread Biscuit

