Odeon has confirmed a total of five cinemas will close across the UK from next month. The cinema chain said the decision was taken after a “thorough assessment”.

All closures will take place on June 5, and Odeon has confirmed affected staff may be able to continue working in other nearby cinemas. Odeon said in a statement: “We can confirm that, following a thorough assessment of all available options, we have made the very difficult decision to close a small number of our cinemas.

"We know this will be disappointing news for our guests and we apologise for any inconvenience caused. We would like to thank them for choosing ODEON to enjoy the magic of cinema.

"Looking after our people is our number one priority and we are looking to secure jobs for as many team members as possible in one of our 116 other cinemas across the UK and Ireland.”

You can find your nearest Odeon using the store locator on the cinema chain’s website. A full list of affected cinemas is below.

Odeon cinemas to close in June