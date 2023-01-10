Britain’s cheapest supermarket has been revealed in a new survey comparing how much UK shops charge for a trolley of popular groceries. From everything from bread to toothpaste, the survey analysed Britain’s supermarket giants including Aldi , Asda , Lidl , Morrisons , Ocado , Sainsbury’s , Tesco and Waitrose to see where Brit’s can push their pennies the furthest.

Which? carried out the research by comparing grocery prices each month, as well as looking at the year as a whole to work out which supermarket was the cheapest the most often. The comparison also looked at larger shops and branded products to see which one came out on top.

However, if you love a trip to Aldi , you probably won’t be surprised to hear that the bargain supermarket was crowned the overall cheapest in the UK for 2022. Across seven months Aldi was awarded ‘cheapest supermarket of the month’, and the average difference was £1.59 compared to Lidl - its closest competitor.

Waitrose was found to be the most expensive, closely followed by the online supermarket, Ocado . In December, the research found that a shop at Aldi consisting of 48 groceries, cost £81.33 on average, compared to £112.62 at Waitrose , making it nearly £31 cheaper for the same items.

Julie Ashfield, Managing Director of Buying at Aldi , said: “We’re absolutely delighted to be yet again named the Cheapest Supermarket of the Year. As we head into the new year with continuing uncertainty and further challenging times ahead, we want to assure our customers that Aldi remains resolutely committed to providing them with the best quality products at the lowest possible prices. We are delighted that our efforts have been recognised by Which? for a second consecutive year.’’

List of the UK’s cheapest supermarkets and average basket price

