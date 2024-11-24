Celebrating 112 Years of Albanian Independence: Preserving Culture and Heritage for Future Generations
This year, as we commemorate 112 years of Albanian independence, we emphasize the importance of preserving our history, language, and culture for future generations. This exhibition showcases over a century of our vibrant heritage, and we were honoured to welcome the Mayor of Northampton to celebrate our contributions to the community.
Join Us for Albanian Independence Day at The Guildhall, St Giles Street, Northampton.
We invite the community to join us on November 29, from 3pm to 4pm, for our special celebration of Albanian Independence Day. This event will feature traditional dance performances, poetry, and drama, showcasing the talents of our dedicated students from the Albanian language school. With the guidance of passionate teachers, these children are learning to express their heritage through the arts.
Our commitment to this work is driven by our belief that honouring our past is vital for the future. We work tirelessly with great passion to ensure that the next generation understands and values their cultural identity.
We would love to see you there to experience the beauty of Albanian culture and support our young performers.
Together, let’s celebrate diversity and community Northampton!