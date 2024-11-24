Celebrating 112 Years of Albanian Independence: Preserving Culture and Heritage for Future Generations

By ELONA LATIFI
Contributor
Published 24th Nov 2024, 17:52 BST
Updated 25th Nov 2024, 11:01 BST

The Albanian Cultural Association, led by Elona Latifi, is excited to announce the fourth annual Albanian Ethnographic Exhibition!

This year, as we commemorate 112 years of Albanian independence, we emphasize the importance of preserving our history, language, and culture for future generations. This exhibition showcases over a century of our vibrant heritage, and we were honoured to welcome the Mayor of Northampton to celebrate our contributions to the community.

Join Us for Albanian Independence Day at The Guildhall, St Giles Street, Northampton.

We invite the community to join us on November 29, from 3pm to 4pm, for our special celebration of Albanian Independence Day. This event will feature traditional dance performances, poetry, and drama, showcasing the talents of our dedicated students from the Albanian language school. With the guidance of passionate teachers, these children are learning to express their heritage through the arts.

Xhubleta: A UNESCO Cultural Heritage The Xhubleta is a traditional Albanian garment recognized by UNESCO as part of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity. Known for its unique design and intricate embroidery, it symbolizes Albanian history and cultural identity. Traditionally worn by women, the Xhubleta represents the rich craftsmanship and regional styles of Albania, with efforts ongoing to preserve its making for future generations.

Our commitment to this work is driven by our belief that honouring our past is vital for the future. We work tirelessly with great passion to ensure that the next generation understands and values their cultural identity.

We would love to see you there to experience the beauty of Albanian culture and support our young performers.

Together, let’s celebrate diversity and community Northampton!

