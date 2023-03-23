It’s official - Busted are making a comeback for a huge 15-date comeback tour and a groundbreaking new album to celebrate the boy band’s 20th anniversary. The news comes after they teased a return in a cryptic Instagram post.

Matt Willis, Charlie Simpson and James Bourne will get back on the stage in a reunion tour starting in September 2023 and includes 15 shows. Busted will also release an album featuring new versions of their iconic songs, as well as including other iconic bands from the 2000s such as All Time Low and McFly.

Fans are absolutely delighted with the news and they will not need to wait long to get tickets as the tour is scheduled to go on sale at 9am on March 31. But if you sign up to Busted’s mailing list, you will receive exclusive access to a pre-sale from 9am on March 29.

James explained: “It’s out of this world that we get to do this and we couldn’t be more excited about it. It’s going to be wicked.”

While bandmate Matt told a national newspaper: “Now it feels like it’s meant to feel. It’s like the very beginning all over again. Right now it feels like it’s barely even begun.”

Busted teased their reunion on Instagram earlier this week, exciting fans with a cryptic post which featured a VHS cassette tape being inserted into a TV unit. There was some static on the screen before the band’s logo appeared.

Charlie also teased a reunion during an appearance on Capital Breakfast when he said: “It might be coming. If it was coming I’d be sworn to secrecy.”

Full list of Busted 2023 reunion tour dates

