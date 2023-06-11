British woman shot and partner killed by armed intruders in their Mexico home

A British expat was left with serious injuries as her husband was shot dead in front of her when armed intruders broke into their home in Mexico. The 32-year-old woman was left with gunshot wounds and airlifted to hospital on Friday (June 9) in the resort of Playa del Carmen after authorities received a 999 call.

A man, who was described as the woman’s partner, was shot dead at the home the couple are understood to have owned in Lazaro Cardenas. The man was initially described locally as British but is believed to be German.

The couple’s identities are yet to be confirmed. State prosecutors in Quintana Roo, where the incident took place, have confirmed they are investigating the incident.

A spokesman said: “Quintana Roo’s State Prosecution Service has launched an investigation into an incident that occurred in the early hours of Friday in which two foreigners were attacked with firearms in a jungle area of the municipality of Lazaro Cardenas.”