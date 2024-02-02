Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The highly-anticipated BRIT Awards 2024 with Mastercard are set to take place soon, where talented individuals in the music industry will be recognised for their work over the past year.

Here is everything you need to know about the BRIT Awards 2024.

When will The BRIT Awards 2024 be held?

Sign up for the daily Trending Today. Get the stories the internet is talking about to your inbox. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The BRIT Awards 2024 will be held on Saturday, March 2 at The O2 Arena in London.

It is the second time that The BRITs will take place on a weekend, following the success of last year.

Where can I watch The BRIT Awards 2024?

The BRIT Awards 2024 will be broadcast live on ITV1 and ITVX from 8pm until 10pm.

Who will present The BRIT Awards 2024?

After presenting The BRIT Awards 2024 for the last two years, it was announced that Mo Gilligan will not be returning to his presenting role for this year. Instead, Clara Amfo, Maya Jama and Roman Kemp will step up to present the show.

Who are the nominees for The BRIT Awards 2024?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Singer-songwriter Raye has made history as the first artist to secure seven nominations in a single year.

The BRITs Rising Star winner has already been announced, with rock band The Last Dinner Party beating Caity Baser and Sekou.

Raye has set a record of becoming the first artist to secure seven nominations in a single year at The BRIT Awards 2024.

The full list of categories and nominees are:

Mastercard Album of the Year

Blur - The Ballad of Darren

J Hus - Beautiful and Brutal Yard

Little Simz - NO THANK YOU

Raye - My 21st Century Blues

Young Fathers - Heavy Heavy

Artist of The Year

Arlo Parks

Central Cee

Dave

Dua Lipa

Fred again..

J Hus

Jessie Ware

Little Simz

Olivia Dean

Raye

Group of the Year

Blur

Chase & Status

Headie One & K-Trap

Jungle

Young Fathers

Best New Artist

Mahalia

Olivia Dean

PinkPantheress

Raye

Yussef Dayes

Song of the Year with Mastercard

Calvin Harris and Ellie Goulding - Miracle

cassö/RAYE/D-Block Europe - Prada

Central Cee - Let Go

Dave and Central Cee - Sprinter

Dua Lipa - Dance The Night

Ed Sheeran - Eyes Closed

J Hus ft Drake - Who Told You

Kenya Grace - Strangers

Lewis Capaldi - Wish You The Best

PinkPantheress - Boy’s A Liar

Raye ft 070 Shake - Escapism.

Rudimental/Charlotte Plank/Vibe Chemistry - Dancing Is Healing

Stormzy Ft Debbie - Firebabe

Switch Disco & Ella Henderson - REACT

Venbee & Goddard - Messy In Heaven

International Artist of the Year

Asake

Burna Boy

Caroline Polachek

CMAT

Kylie Minogue

Lana Del Rey

Miley Cyrus

Olivia Rodrigo

SZA

Taylor Swift

International Group of the Year

Blink-182

Boygenius

Foo Fighters

Gabriels

Paramore

International Song of the Year

Billie Eilish - What Was I Made For

David Kushner - Daylight

Doja Cat - Paint The Town Red

Jazzy - Giving Me

Libianca - People

Meghan Trainor - Made You Look

Miley Cyrus - Flowers

Noah Kahan - Stick Season

Oliver Tree & Robin Schulz - Miss You

Olivia Rodrigo - vampire

Peggy Gou - (It Goes Like) Nanana

Rema - Calm Down

SZA - Kill Bill

Tate McRae - greedy

Tyla - Water

Alternative/Rock Act

Blur

Bring Me The Horizon

The Rolling Stones

Young Fathers

Yussef Dayes

Hip Hop/Grime/Rap Act

CASISDEAD

Central Cee

Dave

J Hus

Little Simz

Dance

Barry Can’t Swim

Becky Hill

Calvin Harris

Fred again..

Romy

Pop Act

Calvin Harris

Charli XCX

Dua Lipa

Olivia Dean

Raye

R&B Act

Cleo Sol

Jorja Smith

Mahalia

Raye

Sault

Who will be performing at The BRIT Awards 2024 ceremony?