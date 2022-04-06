BrewDog launches Homer Simpson inspired doughnut flavoured beer

A brewery is launching a unique Homer Simpson-inspired beer that is flavoured with artisan doughnuts.

The new IPA is a quirky collaboration between BrewDog in Ellon, Aberdeenshire, and doughnut start-up, Project D.

The tipple is said to have a “definite taste” of raspberry preserve and chocolate and is jam-packed at 6% alcohol.

Jacob Watts, the Derby-based firm’s director said: “We are so pleased to be collaborating with such a massive name as BrewDog and it’s amazing to see our branding on the side of a can of beer – it’s something we didn’t expect to happen.

“It’s obviously on the sweet side, but we absolutely love it and anyone who likes our doughnuts is going to absolutely love a pint of Project D beer.

“Obviously there is some synergy between beer and doughnuts, as they are both yeast-based, so it really is a match made in heaven.

“This is limited edition and won’t be around for long”.

Where can I buy it?

Around 15,000 of the limited edition bright pink cans will go on sale in April 202.

The IPA will be available from BrewDog via subscription to its monthly beer club, where a selection of exclusive beers are delivered each month.