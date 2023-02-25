Laurel Aldridge as she was last seen leaving her home in Walberton on Tuesday 14

A body has been found in the search for actor Mackenzie Crook’s sister-in-law, Laurel Alridge. The 62-year-old was last seen leaving her home in Walberton, near Arundel in West Sussex on February, 14.

Sussex police have now confirmed a woman’s body was found in the Tortington Lane area of Arundel and are seeking to confirm the identity. Laurel’s family has been informed.

Mackenzie, who is best known for roles in The Office, Pirates Of The Caribbean and Worzel Gummidge had been helping in the search. He also used social media to circulate information , telling ITV: "It’s incredibly difficult. She is in quite a vulnerable position at the moment. She missed a chemotherapy session on Tuesday, so we’re really worried about her.

"She’s going through chemotherapy for cancer and she missed a session on Tuesday, she’s very vulnerable and we’re imagining she’s having some sort of crisis. That’s why we’re so desperate to find her."

Mrs Aldridge’s son Matthew described the search a "nightmare", saying: "It is terrible, it’s like a nightmare, in a way we’re waiting to wake up from it," he said, "but we’ve got each other and we’ve received a lot of love and support from the wider community and that’s really helping us get through.

