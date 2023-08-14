Bob Dylan has put his 16-bedroom Highland retreat on the market - find out what £3,000,000 will get you

Bob Dylan’s Highland estate, located near Nethy Bridge, is up for sale for a striking £3 million. The legendary singer-songwriter has co-owned the property with his brother, David Zimmerman, for almost 20 years

According to Knight Frank agent Tom Stewart-Moore, Dylan and his younger brother bought the home as UK base but haven’t been able to visit since the COVID-19 pandemic. “They’ve not been able to use it in recent years, and that’s the reason for the sale. Up until about pre-Covid times, Bob and his brother would normally go there for a few weeks a year,” he said.

Aultmore House is an Edwardian mansion flanked by 25 acres of Cairngorm National Park. The 18,357-square-foot residence was originally built between 1911 and 1915 and has a tremendous history from acting as a convalescent home during the Second World War to later housing foreign students finishing school.

The estate features two stone gazebos, a pair of secondary accommodations and a central fountain. Meanwhile, lucky residents will get to observe the decadent walled garden and a picturesque pond.

The 16-bedroom residence retains much of its original features, from marble fireplaces in most of the reception rooms to archways and timber flooring throughout. The property also enjoys a billiard room, drawing room, and formal dining area.

If you’d like to own Bob Dylan’s Aultmore House retreat - make your enquiry on 01312 687689 or by emailing the agent through the listing on Zoopla.

Property Summary

Location: Nethy Bridge, Highland PH25

Price: £3,000,0000

Agent: Knight Frank - Edinburgh Sales

Contact: 01312 687689

1 . Bob Dylan’s Highland country retreat is on the market for £3m Bob Dylan’s Highland country retreat is on the market for £3m Photo Sales

2 . Another angle of Bob Dylan’s Highland country retreat Another angle of Bob Dylan’s Highland country retreat Photo Sales

3 . The site of Aultmore House enjoys outstanding views across Abernethy Forest to the Cairngorm mountains The site of Aultmore House enjoys outstanding views across Abernethy Forest to the Cairngorm mountains Photo Sales

4 . A holiday let secondary accommodation on the estate A holiday let secondary accommodation on the estate Photo Sales