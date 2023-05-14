News you can trust since 1931
B&M, Lidl and Iceland: High street store closures coming this month - Full list of affected locations

Local branches of some familiar supermarkets and retail stores are set to close down this month including B&M, Lidl and Iceland.

Amber Peake
By Amber Peake
Published 14th May 2023, 13:22 BST- 2 min read

A number of beloved high street faves are set to close several local branches across the UK later this month. B&M, Lidl and Iceland all have stores downing shutters for good.

The B&M branches going in May are part of a series of ongoing closures across the chain. Six of its stores have already closed across the country, with the latest having shut earlier this month.

Iceland, too, has already closed many of its stores up and down the UK. A growing list of locations have shut up shop  since February.

It’s not all bad news though as although Lidl also faces a couple of closures this month, the supermarket plans to expand its roster of stores up to the 1,100 mark before the end of 2025. Last month Lidl confirmed a list of areas it's looking to open new sites across the UK.

    We break down what B&M, Lidl and Iceland locations are set to close their doors this month. 

    B&M, Lidl & Iceland stores closing in May

    B&M Bolton 

    Address: Unit 2C, Burnden Retail Park

    Bolton, Greater Manchester, BL3 2NE

    Closing date: May 24

    Lidl Sturry Road 

    Address: 116-118 Sturry Rd, Canterbury CT1 1HJ

    Closing date: May 28

    B&M Widnes

    Address: Bowers Retail Park, Earle Road, Widnes, Cheshire, WA8 0TA

    Closing date: May 17

    Widnes locals will not be without the retailer as another store is opening nearby. Taking over the space The Range used to be at the Widnes Trade Park, a B&M store is getting set to open.

    Address: Trade Park, Widnes Waterfront, Dennis Rd, Widnes, Cheshire WA8 0GU

    Opening date: May 20

    Lidl Forton Road 

    Address: 160 Forton Rd, Gosport, Hampshire PO12 3HJ

    Closing date: May 28

    Iceland Flint

    Address: 23/25 Church Road, Flint, Flintshire, Wales

    CH6 5AD

    Closing date: May 27

