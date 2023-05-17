Blue Flag awards 2023: UK beaches crowned with ‘prestigious’ status ahead of heatwave - full list
A total of 77 beaches have been awarded the prestigious status, which measures beaches based on quality
The UK is experiencing a mini heatwave ahead of the summer months – but which beaches are worth your while? Several of the UK’s best beaches have recently been crowned as prestigious according to the Blue Flag awards 2023.
More than 70 beaches across England have been crowned with the prestigious award for meeting the “highest environmental standards”. The awards have been announced by environmental charity Keep Britain Charity.
The beaches were awarded the honours on Tuesday, May 16. They recognise the quality of beaches, how they are managed and the facilities they have.
A cool 77 beaches met the standards set by the Blue Flag international award. While this is great news for the areas that have been crowned the status, there are other beaches in the UK that have sadly lost the Blue Flag awards.
One of these beaches includes Brighton beach, which has lost its coveted Blue Flag status following the 2023 awards. The beach, which is popular with Londoners, lost the coveted status after its water quality was downgraded.
Blue Flag awards 2023
The Blue Flag awards measure beaches in terms of their quality, but what is the exact criteria set out by the awards? The criteria the beaches have to meet are:
Safety and services – first aid and lifeguards (when necessary)
Environmental information – displaying details about local ecosystems
Water quality – beaches must meet the excellent water quality standard, which is set out in the EU bathing water directive
Environmental management – litter and waste management
The awards are “the only way for the public to be assured that beaches are delivering a safe, clean and well-managed space for them” according to the charity’s website. The website continues that “natural environment and water quality may vary, particularly after heavy rainfall”.
Blue Flag award beaches
East Midlands
Central Beach, Mablethorpe
Central Beach, Skegness
Central Beach, Sutton on Sea
East of England
Felixstowe South and Pier, East Suffolk
Southwold, East Suffolk
Cromer, North Norfolk
Sheringham, North Norfolk
West Runton, North Norfolk
East Beach Shoeburyness, Southend on Sea
Shoebury Common, Southend on Sea
Thorpe Bay, Southend on Sea
Three Shells Beach, Southend on Sea
Westcliff Bay, Southend on Sea
Dovercourt Bay, Tendring
Brightlingsea, Tendring
Frinton on Sea, Tendring
Walton on the Naze Albion Beach, Tendring
North East
Tynemouth Longsands, North Tyneside
King Edwards Bay, North Tyneside
Whitley Bay, North Tyneside
Roker, Sunderland
Seaburn, Sunderland
Yorkshire & Humber
Scarborough North Bay, North Yorkshire
Whitby, North Yorkshire
Hornsea, East Riding
Withernsea, East Riding
South East
Hove Lawns, Brighton
Tankerton, Canterbury
Marina St Leonards, Hastings
Hayling Island Beachlands, Havant
Sandown, Isle of Wight
Sheerness Beach, Kent
Minster Leas, Kent
Botany Bay, Kent
Joss Bay, Kent
Minnis Bay, Kent
St Mildreds, Kent
Margate Main Sands, Kent
Stone Bay, Kent
West Wittering Beach, Chichester
South West
Blackpool Sands, Devon
Sandbanks Peninsular, Poole
Shore Road, Poole
Canford Cliffs, Poole
Branksome, Poole
Alum Chine, Bournemouth
Bournemouth Manor Steps, Bournemouth
Durley Chine, Bouremouth
Fisherman’s Walk, Bournemouth
Southbourne, Bournemouth
Avon Beach, Christchurch
Friars Cliff Beach, Christchurch
Highcliffe Beach, Christchurch
Carbis Bay, Cornwall
Crooklets, Cornwall
Gyllyngvase, Cornwall
Porthmeor, Cornwall
Polzeath, Cornwall
Porthtowan, Cornwall
Summerleaze, Cornwall
Trevone Bay, Cornwall
Widemouth Bay, Cornwall
Beer, Devon
Exmouth, Devon
Seaton, Devon
Sidmouth Town, Devon
Croyde Bay, Devon
Swanage Central, Dorset
Dawlish Warren, Devon
Breakwater Beach, Brixham
Broadsands, Devon
Meadfoot Beach, Devon
Oddicombe Beach, Devon
Preston Sands, Devon
Torre Abbey Sands, Devon
Westward Ho!, Devon
Weymouth Central, Devon