This is Booky - your new friendly podcast for readers and writers. In each episode I’m asking authors to share the ups and downs of their journeys to publication and a few tips for budding writers. Then I’ll also talk book news and opportunities for writers and book-lovers.

I’m Nicola Adam, a journalist, writer and presenter and this week my guest on Booky podcast is the one and only Katie Fforde who writes compelling women's fiction from her base in England's beautiful Cotswolds.

London-born Katie is never happier than with a notepad in her hand crafting a story with a happy ending. But she is also an author who understands the years of rejection many writers face and is proof it is possible to find your way even if life gets in the way. As a result she helps others and is a fantastic advocate for those starting out in their careers.

During this chat she talks about her journey to publication, starting out writing Mills and Boon before honing her craft. She hands out advice for budding authors but also admits there’s a great deal of luck involved.

Each of her books explores a different profession or background and her research has helped her bring these to life. Katie's new book - Island in the sun based on her links to Dominica - is out now and you can pick up a copy via Penguin HERE.

You can listen to your favourite authors on the Booky via any podcast provider - linked here via Podfollow.

