Stargazing is now more popular than ever, with images of the Northern Lights regularly flooding social media causing many of us to stand outside at night hoping to catch a glimpse of something ourselves.

To assist budding astronomers, the travel experts at Saga Holidays have created a round-up of the top ten locations in the United Kingdom to see the clearest possible views of the night sky.

This comes as part of a wider study which looked at the best locations across the globe for stargazing, based on the levels of light pollution and average annual cloud cover.

Upcoming astronomical events in 2024

Different meteor showers are visible throughout the year and can be viewed from anywhere, though some regions offer better visibility depending on the hemisphere.

The Leonids meteor shower usually peaks during mid-November each year and is classed as a major meteor shower with fast, bright meteors.

What makes this shower unique, is that approximately every 33 years the Earth experiences a Leonid storm where thousands of meteors can be seen filling the night sky in a rain like appearance. The last Leonid meteor storm took place in 2002.

The shower is linked to Comet Tempel-Tuttle, which orbits the sun and leaves behind a trail of minute debris, some of which is as small as a grain of sand. This debris vaporizes in Earths atmosphere and produces bright light streaks known as meteors as they travel across the sky at approximately 44 miles per second.

The best time to view the Leonids this year will be in the early hours of November 18th, with binoculars not required.

The UK’s top stargazing locations

1. South Downs National Park

South Downs National Park offers some of the clearest night skies in Britain stretching from Winchester to Eastbourne through Hampshire, as well as West and East Sussex.

According to historical weather data, the park has an average annual cloud coverage of 57% throughout the year giving plenty of opportunities for clear skies.

The park was also granted an International Dark Skies Reserve in 2016 and celebrates with an annual Dark Skies festival which is next set to take place between February 13th and the 23rd 2025.

Some of the best spots for stargazing in the park include Old Winchester Hill, Butser Hill, Birling Gap, and Bignor Hill.

2. Cranborne Chase

Following in second place is Cranborne Chase National Landscape with an average annual cloud coverage of 61%. The protected landscape stretches over 380 square miles overlapping Dorset, Wiltshire, Hampshire, and Somerset.

The area became the UK’s first National Landscape to be designated as an International Dark Sky Reserve in 2019.

The best locations to view the clear night sky include Dinton Park, Fontmell Down Nature Reserve, as well as the villages of Chettle, and Sutton Veny.

3. North Yorkshire Moors

Coming in third place with an average cloud cover of 62% is the North Yorkshire Moors National Park in Yorkshire. The park also became a Dark Sky Reserve in 2020 with several Dark Sky Discovery Sites located across its vast 554 square miles.

Three locations are recognised as special sites to stargaze. These include the two park centres at Sutton Bank and Danby plus the observatory in Dalby Forest.

The park also hosts an annual Dark Skies Festival which is set to take place between February 14th and March 2nd 2025.

4. Northumberland National Park

The Northumberland National Park is another site recognised as one of the best places to stargaze in the country. The park also has an average annual cloud cover of 63% so there are plenty of clear nights to choose from.

The park itself along with most of Kielder Water & Forest Park became England’s first International Dark Sky Park in 2013 and is home to several Dark Sky Discovery Sites.

These recognised locations include the Kielder and Battlesteads Observatory’s, as well as Cawfields, and Wooler Common.

5. Yorkshire Dales

Another Yorkshire-based location, the Yorkshire Dales National Park was awarded an International Dark Sky Reserve in 2020.

The park benefits from low levels of light pollution as well as an annual average cloud cover of 64%. It is also home to four Dark Sky Discovery sites at the Hawes and Malham visitor centres, Buckden car park, and Tan Hill Inn.

The park is also set to jointly host a Dark Skies Festival with the North Yorkshire Moors National Park between February 14th and March 2nd 2025.

6. Exmoor National Park

Exmoor National Park on the north Devon moors became one of Europe’s first International Dark Sky Reserves back in 2011 and is regarded as one of the best locations in the country for stargazing, with an annual average cloud cover of 65%.

Like other National Parks, it also hosts an annual Dark Skies Festival that is set to take place from October 18th to November 3rd 2024.

Some of the most visited stargazing locations within the park include Simonsbath, Wimbleball Lake, and Bossington Hall.

7. Bannau Brycheiniog (Brecon Beacons)

Bannau Brycheiniog National Park in South Wales became the fifth location in the world to receive a dark sky status in 2012. The park comes in seventh place in this ranking, with an annual average cloud covering of 67%.

Several sites across the park also have a designated Dark Sky Discovery status making them ideal for stargazing. These include Penbryn Beach, Llyn Brianne Reservoir, Usk Reservoir, and Cwmdu.

8. Kerry Dark Sky Reserve

Located in South Kerry, Northern Ireland, this UNESCO-recognised site is one of only four Gold Tier Dark-Sky Reserves in the world.

Since it is situated on the Atlantic coast, the area can often receive some cloud clover which is reflected in its 70% annual average figure. Because of this, make sure to plan a visit ahead of time for the clearest views.

Some of the best locations across the reserve include Hogs Head, Coomakista, Derrynane Beach, and Staigue Fort.

9. Eryri National Park (Snowdonia)

Heading back to Wales, the Eryri National Park is home to the UK’s highest peak Yr Wyddfa (Snowdon) and was awarded a Dark Sky Reserve status in 2015.

With an average annual cloud cover of 71% and low levels of light pollution, the park is one of the most recognised places for stargazing in the UK.

Optimal stargazing locations across the park include the Cwm Cynfal Viewpoint, Lyn n Dywarchen, Lynnau Cregennen, and Bwlch y Groes.

10. Galloway Forest Park

Rounding off the top ten is Galloway Forest Park located in Creebridge, Scotland. The area actually became the UK’s first Dark Sky Park in 2009 and is one of Scotland’s top astronomy destinations.

The area is Britain’s largest forest park and one of the most remote regions in the country. It also has an average annual cloud coverage of 72% placing it in tenth position.

Some of the best locations to stargaze include Clatteringshaws Loch and Kirroughtree Visitor Centre. But that’s not all, the park is home to two resident dark sky rangers who regularly host dedicated tours and events.

Astrophysics expert shares some stargazing advice

Dr Sheona Urquhart, a lecturer in astrophysics comments: “There are a number of factors to consider when it comes to the best locations for stargazing. The obvious one would be darkness - the darker the better really. Altitude also helps as you can get above the clouds to see the clearest views.”

“You also don’t need fancy equipment, you’d be amazed at what you can see with a decent set of binoculars, or even with your naked eye on clear nights.

“These dark sky areas allow everyone, from the professional to the amateur to get out there, see the wonders of the night sky with their own eyes.”