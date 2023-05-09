News you can trust since 1931
Bentley Mulsanne used by King Charles goes up for sale - how much and how you can buy

A 2013 Bentley used by King Charles III is up for sale - here’s how you can get your hands on it.

Sam Johnson
By Sam Johnson
Published 9th May 2023, 19:08 BST- 1 min read

The coronation of King Charles III left many feeling royal envy but there is now a chance to own a car fit for a king. Car marketplace Autotrader is currently selling a Bentley Mulsanne, formerly a Bentley Special Operations vehicle for the Royal Household which has been used by none other than King Charles III himself. 

This glamorous vehicle, which has been finished in dark sapphire with ivory leather upholstery, is available for £74,900. It has a number of interesting features that will have made it a family favourite for the royals, including rear veneered picnic tables, heated electric front and rear seats and rear folding Illuminated vanity mirrors. 

The four-door car has a 6.8L engine, automatic gearbox and 33,280 miles on the clock. The description of the car reads: “This stunning Bentley Mulsanne has a fantastic specification to include Satellite Navigation, Digital TV, Bluetooth, DAB Radio, Heated Electric Front Seats with Memory, Electric Steering Column, Heated Electric Rear Seats with Memory, 4 Zone Climate Control, Rear Veneered Picnic Tables, Rear Folding Illuminated Vanity Mirrors in Headlining, Electric Rear and Side Blinds, Rear Remote for Media Function, Reverse Camera, Front and Rear Parking Sensors, 21" 5 Split Spoke 2 Piece Alloy Wheels and more.” 

    On his coronation day King Charles travelled to Westminster Abbey in a 200 year-old golden state carriage. After being crowned, he travelled back to Buckingham Palace in a more modern diamond jubilee state coach. 

