Further warnings of the imminent arrival of the Beast from the East to the UK have been raised as the Met Office issues its long range weather forecast. The exact dates that the country could see mercury plunge as low as -11C have been revealed.

Experts have been amplifying concerns about the return of wintery weather over the last few weeks, alluding to a Sudden Stratospheric Warming (SSW). An SSW in February 2018 was responsible for ushering in the last Beast from the East - a winter storm which led to 22 inches of snowfall and excruciatingly cold temperatures.

The Met Office has already warned that another SSW towards the end of February and into March was 80% likely though it may not have the same destructive effect.

A forecaster explained: “A major SSW often makes the jet stream meander more, which can lead to a large area of blocking high pressure over northern Europe, including the UK. This blocking high pressure can lead to cold, dry weather in the north of Europe, including the UK, with mild, wet and windy conditions more likely for southern areas of the continent.

"However, this is not always the case and impacts on UK weather can also be benign when an SSW occurs."

All information points to the possibility of the Beast from the East reemerging in the UK very soon. The Met Office has recently published its long-range weather forecast which might have just revealed that its arrival could be between February 28 and March 14.

The Met Office forecast reads: “The end of February is likely to see a continuation of changeable conditions, with the wettest and windiest weather most probable across the northwest. The south and east may see some shorter spells of wet weather, although overall conditions should remain drier and more settled.

“Into March, high pressure is expected to develop to the north of the UK and low pressure to the south. This is likely to introduce a north-south split, with drier conditions across the north and wetter conditions in the south.