Fans of Michael McIntyre, Bradley Walsh and Romesh Ranganathan will be pleased to know BBC has confirmed the future of three huge Saturday night shows. The three family favourite shows are set to return to TV screens in 2023.

Michael McIntyre’s smash-hit game show The Wheel is set to return in 2023, alongside the Bradley-Walsh fronted Blankety Blank. Long-running game show The Weakest Link is also confirmed to return this year, with Romesh Ranganathan at the helm yet again.

Kalpna Patel-Knight, Head of Entertainment at the BBC says: “In Michael, Bradley and Romesh we have three funny titans of Saturday evening TV back on our screens with these fabulous formats from Hungry McBear, Thames and BBC Studios ensuring that both BBC One and BBC iPlayer remain as an undisputed entertainment destination for viewers all across the UK in 2023.”

The Wheel sees three contestants strapped to chairs underneath a colossal spinning wheel where they must answer their way to a fortune. Each contestant is helped by a celebrity who has an expertise in the subject area.

Both Blankety Blank (1979) and The Weakest Link (2000) have been staples of the British TV schedule for a while, albeit with occasional reboots. Blankety Blank was first hosted by Terry Wogan and in recent times, Paul O’Grady (as Lilly Savage).

The Weakest Link - hosted by the ‘Queen of mean’ Anne Robinson - saw a revival in 2021 after being off-the-air for almost a decade. The updated version features an all-star line-up of celebrity contestants attempting to win up to £50,000 for charity.

