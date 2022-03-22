Barry & Alan art - how to make flag of Ukraine

Barry and Alan urge you to support Ukranians

Support people in Ukraine by making a Ukranian flag

Following a long and successful career, Barry Freestone and Alan Gear are both now semi-retired but have various projects they are still involved with.

Barry produces videos for the website, teaches video production and, with Alan, works on a number of community-based projects.

In Alan’s case, he enjoys producing bespoke 3D pictures and digital art. He is also heavily involved in community projects in Perth as well as designing downloads for their website.

About Alan and Barry – visit for a short overview of our history and who we are – www.youtube.com/watch?v=izrJVUUO6UQ site.

Barry and Alan say they are bringing you this FREE Download for you to make items to show your support.

How to make a Ukranian flag with Barry and Alan

Please pass the link on for this page to everyone that you know. To access the download, simply enter [email protected] and follow the instructions.

More importantly, if you are able, please donate to the Disasters Emergency Committee appeal for Ukraine - you can donate to them using this link:

Barry and Alan say: "Many thanks and we hope that you enjoy this and remember the people of Ukraine."