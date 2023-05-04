More than 75 bank branches across the UK are set to close for good this month in a further blow for the UK high street. Branches from major banks such as Barclays, HSBC, Lloyds and Halifax will all down shutters for the final time across England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

It comes as a Which? study found that more than 5,500 bank and building society branches have shut their doors since 2015. The closures are thought to stem from millions shifting to online services in order to manage their money.

If you’re worried about your branch closing, you can always switch to another bank that has a branch open in your area. People also have access to most bank services at their local Post Office .

Here is the full list of bank branches set to close for good in the UK in May 2023.

Full list of UK bank branches closing in May 2023

Barclays

19 Fleet Street, London, England, EC4Y 1AA - May 3, 2023

56 High Street, Watton England, IP25 6AF - May 3, 2023

7 High Street, Chislehurst, England, BR7 5AB - May 4, 2023

19 Church Street, St Helens, England, WA10 1BG - May 4, 2023

221 Watling Street, Radlett, England, WD7 7AJ - May 5, 2023

Market Place, Leyburn, England, DL8 5BQ - May 5, 2023

3 Ely Valley Road, Talbot Green, Wales, CF72 8AL - May 5, 2023

2 New Street, Oundle, England, PE8 4EB - May 5, 2023

HSBC

20-22 Railway Road, Coleraine, Northern Ireland, BT52 1PD - CLOSED - May 2, 2023

Bank Square, Wilmslow, England, SK9 1AR - CLOSED - May 2, 2023

Alexandra House, The Quay, Bideford, England, EX39 2AF - CLOSED - May 2, 2023

21 Market Place, Gainsborough, England, DN21 2BU - CLOSED - May 2 -2023

279 Whitley Road, Whitley Bay,England, NE26 2SW - CLOSED- May 2 22023

18 Broad Street, Launceston, England,PL15 8AQ - CLOSED- May 2, 2023

26 Biggin Street, Dover, England, CT16 1BJ - May 9, 2023

5 High Street, Brecon, Wales, LD3 7AH - May 9, 2023

104 Front Street, Arnold, England, NG5 7EG - May 9, 2023

186 Broadway, Didcot,England, OX11 8RP - May 9, 2023

Wellington Square, Minehead, EnglandTA24 5LH - May 9, 2023

23 Market Street, Brighouse, EnglandHD6 1AR - May 16, 2023

4 King Street, Stroud, EnglandGL5 3DS - May 16, 2023

4 Baxtergate, Whitby, EnglandYO21 1BD - May 16, 2023

1 High Street, Stamford, England, PE9 2AL - May 16, 2023

1 Great Cornbow, Halesowen, EnglandB63 3AD - May 16, 2023

17 East Street, Bridport, England, DT6 3JZ - May 23, 2023

125 Church Road, Hove, England, BN3 2AN - May 23, 2023

46 Market Hill, Sudbury, England, CO10 2ES - May 23, 2023

Barras Street, Liskeard,England, PL14 6AE - May 23, 2023

36 Market Place, Fakenham, England, NR21 9DA - May 23, 2023

27 Gloucester Road, Filton, England, BS7 0SQ - May 30, 2023

25-29 Murraygate, Dundee, Scotland, DD1 2EE - May 30, 2023

109 High Street, Waltham Cross, England, EN8 7AJ - May 30, 2023

11 Hinckley Road, Leicester, England, LE3 0LG - May 30, 2023

15 High Street,Market Harborough, England, LE16 7NN - May 30, 2023

37 High Street,Stourport-On-Severn, England, DY13 8BD - May 30, 2023

Lloyds

8 Marylebone High Street, London, England, W1U 4NN – May 3, 2023

132 Bramford Road, Ipswich, England, IP1 4AB – May 4, 2023

1C Church Street, Weybridge, England, KT13 8DA – May 10, 2023

17 Heath Road, Twickenham, England, TW1 4AW – May 11, 2023

14 High Street, Whitstable, England, CT5 1BH – May 11, 2023

The Square, Beeston, England, NG9 1EF – May 11, 2023

9 High Street, Lampeter, Wales, SA48 7BQ - May 15, 2023

232 Bawtry Road, Wickersley, England, S66 1AA – May 15, 2023

189 Shenley Road, Borehamwood, England, WD6 1AW – May 22, 2023

1 Beach Road, Littlehampton, England, BN17 5HY – May 23, 2023

TSB

Bank Street, Aberfeldy, Scotland, PH15 2BB - May 16, 2023

37 Castlegate, Newark, England, NG24 1BD - May 9, 2023

9 Manchester Street, Luton, England, LU1 2QB - May 30, 2023

61 High Street, Banbury, England, OX16 5JR - May 31, 2023

13-15 High Street, Keynsham, England, BS31 1DP - May 2, 2023

1 Bridge Street, Evesham, England, WR11 4SQ - May 4, 2023

1 Braidcraft Place, Glasgow, Scotland, G53 5EU - May 17, 2023

675 Ormskirk Road, Wigan, England, WN5 8AH - May 11, 2023

1 Broad Street, Kirkwall, Scotland, KW15 1HE - May 24, 2023

NatWest

Dunstable, 4 High Street North, England, LU6 1JU - May 3, 2023

Maidstone, 197 Sutton Road, England, ME15 9BT - May 4, 2023

Exeter, 18 St. Thomas Centre, England, EX4 1DE - May 9, 2023

Bootle, 329 Stanley Road, England, L20 3EH - May 10, 2023

Crawley, Gatwick Road, England, RH10 9RF - May 11, 2023

Frome, 4 Market Place, England, BA11 1AE - May 11, 2023

Broadwater, 5 Broadwater Street East, England, BN14 9AB - May 16, 2023

Colwyn Bay, 2 Abergele Road, Wales, LL29 7WY - May 17, 2023

Ilminster, 10 East Street, England, TA19 0AA - May 18, 2023

London, 10 Marylebone High Street, England, W1U 4BT - May 23, 2023

Sheerness, 29 High Street, England, ME12 1NU - May 24, 2023

Llansamlet, Phoenix Way, Wales, SA7 9FS - May 25, 2023

Cranbrook, High Street, England, TN17 3EA - May 30, 2023

Torquay, 128 Newton Road, England, TQ2 7AD - May 31, 2023

Halifax