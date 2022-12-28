News you can trust since 1931
Bank Holidays 2023: Full list of all bank holidays in the UK including King’s coronation

These are all the bank holidays you can look forward to in 2023 so you can plan your breaks accordingly.

By Rahmah Ghazali
1 hour ago - 3 min read

Many people are anticipating a fresh start in their lives in general as we welcome the new year in a matter of days. Therefore, knowing the dates of the upcoming bank holidays will help you prepare to maintain a healthy balance between work and personal life.

The government has recently updated the list of bank holidays people will be getting in 2023, including an extra holiday for the King’s coronation in the spring. And the new year seems to be getting off to a great start as New Year’s Day falls on a Sunday, meaning a substitute day will be on Monday, January 2, creating a long weekend for many people.

Meanwhile, Good Friday (April 7) and Easter Monday (April 10) will both be observed as bank holidays in 2023. If you want to make the most of it, you can actually be off for 10 days, from Sunday, April 7 to Wednesday, April 14 - while just using four of your annual leave (April 11, 12, 13 and 14).

With the King’s coronation happening on Monday, May 8, and if you’ve been thinking about getting some time off to enjoy some Spring weather, you may book four days off your annual leave from Tuesday, May 2 through Friday, May 5 and receive a total of 10 days off. Another three-day weekend also awaits as Spring bank holiday falls on Monday, May 29.

    The next bank holiday on the calendar is the Summer bank holiday and you could get nine days of holiday time, at the expense of four days of annual leave from Tuesday, August 29 to Friday, September 1. Although you may have to wait a little longer before Christmas for the next bank holiday, the end of the year is always a good time to clear the remainder of your annual leave.

    For the first time in two years, Christmas and Boxing Day won’t fall on a weekend, as they fall on Monday, December 25 and Tuesday, December 26 respectively. But if you’re able to book the days off from December 27, 28 and 29, you will have 10 days off, taking into account the weekend before Christmas, Saturday, December 23 and Christmas Eve on December 24 up until New Year’s Day on January 1.

    Full list of Bank Holidays in the UK for 2023

    England and Wales 

    January 2, Monday - New Year’s Day (substitute day)

    April 7, Friday - Good Friday

    April 10, Monday - Easter Monday

    May 1, Monday - Early May bank holiday

    May 8, Monday - Bank holiday for the coronation of King Charles III

    May 29, Monday - Spring bank holiday

    August 28, Monday - Summer bank holiday

    December 25, Monday - Christmas Day

    December 26, Tuesday - Boxing Day

    Scotland

    January 2, Monday - New Year’s Day (substitute day)

    January 3, Tuesday - 2nd January (substitute day)

    April 7, Friday - Good Friday

    May 1, Monday - Early May bank holiday

    May 8, Monday - Bank holiday for the coronation of King Charles III

    May 29, Monday - Spring bank holiday

    August 7, Monday - Summer bank holiday

    November 30, Thursday - St Andrew’s Day

    December 25, Monday - Christmas Day

    December 26, Tuesday - Boxing Day

    Northern Ireland

    January 2, Monday - New Year’s Day (substitute day)

    March 17, Friday - St Patrick’s Day

    April 7, Friday - Good Friday

    April 10, Monday - Easter Monday

    May 1, Monday - Early May bank holiday

    May 8, Monday - Bank holiday for the coronation of King Charles III

    May 29, Monday - Spring bank holiday

    July 12, Wednesday - Battle of the Boyne (Orangemen’s Day)

    August 28, Monday - Summer bank holiday

    December 25, Monday - Christmas Day

    December 26, Tuesday - Boxing Day

