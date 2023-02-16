Air fryers are widely available, with prices varying from very low to several hundred pounds, depending on the model. However, a £28 air fryer by George - a home range by Asda, seems to have been met with nothing but praise from shoppers.

The Black Compact Air Fryer not only costs a fraction of the price of many branded air fryers on the market, but it also gets the job done quickly and easily. According to its online store, the compact machine can make crispy chips or roast chicken parts, and its 1.5L capacity shows it can comfortably cook one to two servings.

It also features a 30-minute timer with automatic shut-off, allowing you to leave it to its own devices while you complete other tasks. One of the most amazing aspects of this fryer is that no oil is required, while the dishwasher-safe drip tray and basket make cleanup a breeze.

Many purchasers have written 5-star reviews on the product’s page, complimenting its superior cooking ability in comparison to other, more recognisable brands of air fryers. More than 1,100 reviews have left a 5-star rating for quality and value for money.

One review said: “First time buying an airfryer, and this is a lovely starting point. Big enough for one meal. Easy to use. Doesn’t take up much space and the food tastes amazing!” Another review described it as a “really great little machine” that can be used by everyone in the house.

The review said: “I have bought this air fryer for the caravan where I have limited electricity input, as it’s only 900W input. I tried it out at home this week and it was great, don’t forget to warm it up first, but it cooked my proper potato chips wonderfully.

“A really great little machine, good for teenagers who want to eat at different times or for single adult households, great value for the price.” Another customer said she was pleased with the result.

She said: “I’ve been looking into air fryers for the past year but didn’t want to spend a ridiculous amount of money on one. It’s basic design, easy to use and big enough for me. The tray draw is only 6 inch diameter and just over 3 inches deep.

“I’ve not tried two items in it at the same time yet (it might be a squeeze) , but what I have cooked I’m very pleased with the result. It’s hard to find tray draw accessories in the small size, if it was an inch bigger in diameter there’s lots of options.”

