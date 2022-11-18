Stormzy and Maya Jama were seen together at the GQ Men of the Year event in London on Wednesday, November 16. It has caused speculation into the nature of their relationship, having been a couple in the past.

Currently, there is nothing to confirm that Stormzy and Maya Jama have rekindled their relationship. However, this hasn’t stopped fans from speculating.

Stormzy and Maya Jama originally dated between 2015 and 2019. They split up amid claims that Stormzy had been unfaithful with Jama, a claim that he denies.

The London rap artist was recently seen taking a selfie with singer-songwriter Taylor Swift at the EMA Awards 2022. He posted the selfie on his Instagram - it currently has just under 800,000 likes.

Maya Jama was also present at the event. Despite this, there is nothing to suggest she and Stormzy spoke or interacted at the EMA Awards .

On his break up with Jama, Stormzy said: “I think my break up with Maya was still really heavy on my heart. I’d never experienced a breakup and the feelings that come with a breakup. What is the necessary work I have to do to make sure I’m not in this position again?

“That means growth, accountability, changing my character, changing my routines, my habits, my tradition, my values, my morals. Because how I feel right now and how I’ve made someone else feel and how I’ve devastated a world that I was living in – I just never want to be in this position again. So what do I need to do?”