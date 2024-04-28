Angry locals kick off over rowdy football club in village that inspired BBC drama The Archers
The footage highlights some of the ‘shouting and swearing’ that villagers say is making life a misery. People living in the idyllic village of Inkberrow, Worcs., - where house prices average £500,000 - say they have had enough of the ‘loutish’ behaviour from supporters, and ‘swearing’ on match days.
Loutish behaviour
"It does attract a certain loutish atmosphere on matchdays,” a local said. “The traffic can get quite bad too. You can hear the players and supporters effing and jeffing and what not. It does completely shatter the peace and quiet.”
The club runs around 30 teams from the under-7s to an over-50s side with many training and playing on Saturday and Sunday mornings at its Sands Pavilion ground. Now the club have applied for planning permission to build two new stands.
Parking and traffic fears
Objections include parking and traffic - with one resident saying cars are driven at ‘erratic speeds’. Mum-of-two Lynn said: "We have no paths so when cars come down you have to go up onto the grass. When I'm walking my dogs you have your life in your hands. They have a license to serve alcohol too, so they’re there until very late.”
However, one supporter Gareth Cornwell argued: "The club is fantastic meeting place for everyone. Safe and secure for our little ones to run around. The plans will only improve the club and bring greater scope for all the local community."
Planning application
A spokesman for Wychavon District Council said: “Consultation is currently being carried out on this application until 17 May and anyone interested can view the application and submit a comment on our website in the usual way. As this is a planning application we have yet to make a decision on, it would be inappropriate to comment further.”
