Amazon Prime Day is a key date in the calendar for bargain hunters as hundreds of items on Amazon go for discount prices over two days. The event has become one of the biggest online shopping events in the UK, along with Black Friday which takes place in November.

To celebrate the announcement of Prime Day 2023, Amazon has announced a number of early deals to get shoppers in the mood. They include four months of Amazon Music Unlimited free, giving shoppers access to the library of over 100 million songs and podcasts for the duration of the sale.

Amazon Kindle Unlimited is also being offered free for three months as part of the sale, while Amazon Prime members can get Audible for two months free.The early product discounts are mostly in the ‘Amazon Brands’ category, where there is 40% off selected products from Amazon brand.

Amazon says when the main sale takes place discounts will be found on mainstream brands including Samsung, Shark, Levi’s, Oral-B, Tefal and more.

When is Amazon Prime Day 2023?