Sony debuted their PlayStation Showcase on Wednesday (May 24) with some big game announcements for the console. The one hour livestream looked at the upcoming games for the PS5, as well as a couple of announcements for the PSVR 2.

The gaming company made some big announcements, including the reveal of Metal Gear Solid: Snake Eater, a release date for Alan Wake 2 and some game play for the highly anticipated Spider-Man 2. PlayStation were the first company to make their announcements for the year, following the major gaming companies, including Nintendo and Xbox all pulling themselves out of gaming trade event E3.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The video game companies have chosen to debut their announcements in their own showcase events, with PlayStation going first this week. Xbox has announced their Showcase will be broadcast next month, with Nintendo yet to make any announcements on when fans can expect a Nintendo Direct.

Here’s every game announced during the PlayStation Showcase:

Most Popular

Games announced in PlayStation Showcase

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Autumn 2023 - PS5 Exclusive

Fans were left delighted at a lengthy gameplay trailer for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. The game was first announced at the PlayStation Showcase in 2021, with no information being shared about the game by developers Insomniac Games until now.

The game has been given an Autumn 2023 release window, with no official release date given. During the trailer, both Spider-Men: Peter Parker and Miles Morales were seen fighting enemies and meeting the latest villain Kraven the Hunter.

Peter Parker was seen wearing the iconic Venom suit, which will give the character a host of new, exciting powers. It’s not been revealed how Parker has ended up with the Venom suit, but it’s highly likely this will be revealed in the upcoming game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Metal Gear Solid: Snake Eater remake

No release date given

PlayStation revealed a remake of the highly popular Metal Gear Solid: Snake Eater following its initial release for the PlayStation 2 in 2004. Almost 20 years later a remake has been announced, although no gameplay footage was shared and instead an intense trailer lead to the reveal of Snake himself.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The announcement also came with the news PlayStation will release the Metal Gear Solid Master Collection Vol. 1 which includes all three of the classic games, Metal Gear Solid, Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty and Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater - which will be released in the Autumn 2023 window.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage

October 12

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The latest game in the Assassin’s Creed series has finally been given a release date. Assassin’s Creed Mirage will be released on October 12 to the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and PC.

PlayStation revealed a trailer for the game, as well as a new gameplay feature called Assassin’s Focus which will allow players to mark and assassinate several targets in one go. The game is reportedly set to go back to the more traditional action-adventure routes of the Assassin’s Creed series, instead of the RPG-like progression featured in the last few games.

Alan Wake 2

October 17

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The long-awaited sequel Alan Wake 2 was given a gameplay trailer. The horror game from developers Remedy, showed the return of Alan Wake and a new playable character, Saga Anderson, an FBI agent.

Alan Wake 2 will be coming to the PS5 in October

Anderson is in Bright Falls, Washington as they investigate the murder of a fellow FBI agent, Robert Nightingale, which leads her to Alan Wake, who is trapped in the Dark Place. Wake is trying to “beat the devil at his own game and players will be able to switch between characters as their stories begin to merge into one.

Final Fantasy XVI

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

June 22

The next game in the Final Fantasy series by Square Enix is due to be released on June 22. Ahead of the game’s launch, a new story trailer was released to fans, taking a closer look at the main character Clive as he interacted with characters around Valisthea.

Fans of the game series were shown a host of new monsters, as well as some returning classics to the game.

Dragon’s Dogma 2

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

No release date announced

Capcom finally revealed Dragon’s Dogma 2 with a brand new trailer. The video showed off a heap of monsters coming to the game, for the first Dragon’s Dogma game in over a decade.

Very little information has been shared about the sequel, with no release date yet announced.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fairgame$

No release date announced

Fairgame$ was the first game to be featured in the PlayStation Showcase, coming from Sony’s newly acquired Jade Raymond’s Haven studio. The game follows a heist style where players will rob the ultra-rich by breaking into banks.

The trailer for the game showed a science fiction element to the game, with some advanced weaponry. No release window has yet been announced, but the game will come to both the PS5 and PC.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Marathon

No release date given

Game developers Bungie announced the game in the Marathon series. The game is a first-person shooter that was originally released in 1992.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Marathon won’t be a direct sequel to the original 30-year-old game, but the developers have shared that it will be part of the same universe. PlayStation has shared that the game will not have a single player campaign mode and will instead be player vs player focused.

Foamstars

No release date announced

Square Enix has revealed they will be dipping their toes into the third-person team shooter games. The developers revealed a first look at Foamstars which had appeared to be similar to Nintendo’s Splatoon series.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Players will compete to cover the ground with as much of their team’s coloured foam as possible. The game will also be released on both the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.

All other game announcements made during the PlayStation showcase

Here is what else was announced by PlayStation and their release dates in order of what fans can expect first:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Beat Saber: Queen Music Pack - Out Now

Street Fighter 6 - June 2, 2023

Immortals of Aveum - July 20, 2023

Destiny 2: The Final Shape - More information in August 2023

Granblue Fantasy Relink - Winter 2023

Five Nights ar Freddie’s: Help Wanted - Late 2023

Helldivers 2 - 2023

Ghost Runner - 2023

The Talos Principle 2 - 2023

The Plucky Squire - 2023

Teardown - 2023

Towers of the Aghasba - 2023

Neva - 2024

Cat Quest: Pirates of the Purribean - 2024

Ultros - 2024

Concord - 2024

Phantom Blade - no release date

Sword of the Sea - no release date

Revenant Hill - no release date

Tower of Fantasy - no release date

The PlayStation showcased everything expected from Sony in the next few years

What games have been announced for the PSVR?

Sony announced four new games coming to the PSVR 2 as part of the PlayStation Showcase. The new VR games are:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad