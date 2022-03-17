Aldi shoppers delight at return of 90s childhood dinner favourite turkey dinosaurs

Aldi shoppers are thrilled to see the return of the once-shunned frozen dinnertime staple, turkey dinosaurs.

The product has been absent for years but it has reappeared on shelves and ready to be served with chips and beans.

One shopper noticed the childhood favourite on the supermarket’s shelves on sale for just £1.59 and was quick to post on the Extreme Couponing and Bargains UK Facebook group.

Before long, the post had racked up over 1,700 likes and 5,700 comments from fellow consumers.

What are the turkey dinosaurs?

Aldi is selling nine-packs of turkey pieces shaped to look like recognisable dinosaurs such as the Tyrannosaurus rex, Stegosaurus, and Triceratops.

The turkey dinosaurs price at just £1.59 per packet.

Those who grew up in the 1990s will notice an immediate similarity to the childhood dinnertime staple dinosaur chicken nuggets, reports Glasgow Live.

However, turkey dinosaurs were also a popular menu item.

How did customers react?

The shopper who noticed the food product was quickly posted on the Extreme Couponing and Bargains UK Facebook group, simply writing: "Turkey Jurassic World dinosaurs in Aldi £1.59".

The post gained a huge amount of attention from both lovers of the product and those who were never quite fans.

One said: "They are amazing cook well in the air fryer".

"They are lovely the kids love them I’ve tried them myself," a second shared.

A third revealed: "My son likes them and didn’t even know they was different to the more expensive ones".

Another customer rejoiced at the return of the dinnertime favourites.

"They were a hit last night with my little one! Who is extremely fussy," stated a fourth. "My kids LOVE these," a fifth echoed.

A sixth simply wrote: "These are really nice".

Meanwhile one nostalgic shopper said: "I used to love these were my favourite".

"They look Roarsome," another joked.

However, not everyone in the comments of the post were a fan of the turkey product.

Some consumers who purchased the item shared their dissatisfaction.

One revealed: "These taste horrible my children refused to eat them.

“I tried one and realised why".

"They are alright my boy doesn’t really know the difference," a second indifferent shopper shared.