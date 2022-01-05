Say cheese!

Shoppers can take it cheese-ey this Veganuary as Aldi launches its first ever Vegan Cheese.

Aldi has launched its first ever vegan cheese for sale (photo: Aldi)

The product is available in stores now and only costs £1.39! It is up to 102% cheaper than Tesco and Sainsbury’s. This cheese is just too gouda to miss.

It doesn’t get much cheddar than this! The new Plant Menu Mature Cheddar Block (200g) is made using coconut oil. It is available from 2nd January for just £1.39 – up to £1.21 cheaper than Tesco and Sainsbury’s.

Tesco

Aldi's new product is cheaper than Tesco's cheddar block

Grate to eat straight from the pack or melted on top of favourite foods! Aldi’s new cheese, which also comes in a Grated Cheddar Pack (£1.39, 150g), is the perfect addition to cheese and wine evenings. You can even have it on pizza toppings or the humble classic, cheese on toast.

The news comes as Aldi introduces its largest ever vegan range to cater for the thousands of Brits who are going vegan this January.