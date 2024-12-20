Air quality assessment published with a focus on health inequalities

An assessment that explores the causes and health implications of poor air quality and identifies ways to improve it across West Northamptonshire has been published.

Shaped with input from healthcare professionals and partners, the Air Quality Joint Strategic Needs Assessment (JSNA) which can be viewed at www.westnorthants.gov.uk/health-and-wellbeing-board/joint-strategic-needs-assessment-jsna was approved at West Northamptonshire Council’s (WNC) Health and Wellbeing Board in November. This initiative aims to enhance the wellbeing of local communities and supporting vulnerable residents.

Two of the main pollutants affecting our area come from vehicles and fuel burning. Air quality monitoring carried out by WNC show that levels are generally improving, the JSNA provides an in-depth analysis of the causes and impacts of air pollution, particularly focusing on health conditions. It identifies a range of contributing factors and emphasises the importance of indoor air quality.

Vulnerabilities identified include people with existing health conditions such as asthma and respiratory conditions, and living in places where people face multiple challenges that make it hard to live well and improve their situation such as living closer to air pollution hotspots.

Cllr Matt Golby, WNC’s Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Adult Care, Public Health and Regulatory Services said: “We are committed to improving the health and wellbeing of our communities. The JSNA provides a crucial framework for understanding and addressing poor indoor and outdoor air quality and helps us to understand how it affects people differently. We will continue to ensure that our efforts to tackle pollution underpin wider future strategies and policies and will work closely with partners to raise awareness of the risks of pollution and move forward with the actions identified.”

The JSNA outlines a series of actions for the Council, healthcare providers and other partners in order to meet health and social care needs and the document aligns with the corporate priorities and existing strategies to ensure a joint up approach to improving air quality.

Key areas that the JSNA focuses on include:

Reducing emissions – particularly around schools and encouraging and enabling active transport modes

Raising awareness of the impact of pollution on people’s health

Providing resources to healthcare professionals to support patients

Adopting policies to support sustainable future housing growth

Strengthening joint working opportunities across internal services and with partners

The work undertaken for the JSNA helped inform the Air Quality Action Plan ( www.westnorthants.gov.uk/environmental-health/air-quality) for West Northants which was approved by DEFRA in October. The AQAP sets out an overall plan to improve air quality across the area and was shaped with the help of local residents, businesses and stakeholders. This follows approval of the Annual Status Report detailing the air quality across the area which is available to view at www.westnorthants.gov.uk/environmental-health/air-quality/air-quality-reports-and-data.

The Air Quality Joint Strategic Needs Assessment and Action Plan, as well as advice and guidance on reducing pollution outdoors and within the home, can be viewed on the Council’s recently refreshed Air Quality webpages at www.westnorthants.gov.uk/environmental-health/air-quality.