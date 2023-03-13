Austin Butler was the talk of the town after nailing his role as Elvis Presley in the critically acclaimed Baz Lurhmann biopic Elvis. The role was Butler’s breakout role and garnered him multiple nominations as well as taking home a Golden Globe and a BAFTA for his performance.

Butler’s performance was praised with many commenting on how much he embodied the role of famed rock and roll musician Elvis Presley, from his iconic voice to his looks. He embodied the role so much that it changed his voice in real life. After receiving some stick for it he made it clear he was "getting rid" of it. It just won’t happen overnight. "I have probably damaged my vocal cords with all that singing. One song took 40 takes," he said on BBC One’s Graham Norton Show in February 2023.

Butler kicked off his career in television with his first roles coming on the Disney Channel in shows like Hannah Montana. He went on to star in shows like The Carrie Diaries, and Netflix’s The Shannara Chronicles. Since then, he has gone from strength to strength making his Broadway debut in the 2018 revival of The Iceman Cometh and playing Tex Watson in Quentin Tarantino’s film Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

At the beginning of awards season, Butler was tipped to take home multiple awards and following the release of Elvis the actor was at the forefront of the conversation around the Oscars, with a lot of the buzz suggesting he would take home the Best Actor award. However, the actor eventually left empty handed.

So, who is Austin Butler? Here’s everything you need to know about the star including how many awards Elvis took home at the Oscars.

Who is Austin Butler’s girlfriend?

Austin Butler is currently dating Kaia Gerber, the pair first sparked romance rumours in late 2021. Us Weekly confirmed their relationship in December 2021 after the two were spotted taking a yoga class together.

The couple have remained famously tight-lipped about their relationship, but recently packed on the PDA while at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival. Gerber, 21, was also photographed kissing the Golden Globe winner on the red carpet premiere of Elvis.

In December 2021, the duo were spotted on a getaway to Cabo San Lucas with Kaia’s famous parents, Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber, and her brother, Presley Gerber. The couple were spotted getting cosy after the Sharpay’s Big Adventure actor took home the 2023 Golden Globe for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama.

However, Kaia Gerber didn’t accompany Butler to the Oscars, with Butler opting to bring longtime pal James Farrell. Gerber was also busy at the premier of her own movie Bottoms, but the pair walked the carpet together at the Vanity Fair after party.

Speaking with Ashley Graham, who was co hosting the ABC pre-show with Butler’s ex Vanessa Hudgens, he explained why he wanted Farrell ‘by his side’. He said: “I’ve got my best friend here with me, who is also my agent. ,And I owe my career to him, so as a thank you, I wanted him to be by my side tonight.

“We met when I was 17. James was working at the agency as an assistant, I was just doing little TV shows and then we grew up together. He’s the guy that I go to for every career question.”

Prior to his romance with Gerber, Butler dated Hudgens, 34, from 2011 to 2020 and credited her for inspiring him to play the role of Elvis.

How many Oscars did Elvis win

At the 95th Academy Awards, Elvis received nominations for Best Picture, Best Actor, Best Sound, Best Production Design, Best Cinematography, Best Makeup and Hairstyling, Best Costume Design, and Best Film Editing. Unfortunately, the film missed out on every one.

What did Austin Butler wear to the Oscars

For his big night, Butler opted for a classic sleek black velvet suit by Saint Laurent. He paired the look with a classic white button-down, a black bow tie, black dress shoes with a glossy sheen, and Cartier jewellery.

Other films to watch Austin Butler in

Following his breakout role in Elvis, Butler has fast become one of the most sought after actors in Hollywood. You won’t have to wait long to see Austin Butler on your screen, the actor will play Gale Cleven in the Apple TV+ miniseries Masters of the Air.

