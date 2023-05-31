After poor weather for most of the year, the temperatures are finally rising as we head into June. Over the summer, motorists could be unaware of the Highway Code laws they’re breaking that carry driving fines of up to £5,000.

The UK experienced its hottest day of the year over the recent bank holiday weekend, with the Met Office confirming a temperature of 25.1C was recorded in Porthmadog, Wales on Monday, May 30.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That was the first time this year that the temperature has exceeded 25C in the UK. And whilst it’s a long way off the 40C recorded last year, it’s a clear sign that a period of warm weather is on the way.

But, with the weather improving, people may change their driving habits such as wearing flip flops, which carries a hefty fine and points on your licence.

Most Popular

Five fines drivers could face this summer

Wearing flip flops

With flip flops a popular choice of footwear in the summer, it’s quite easy to keep them on when driving. And, whilst it’s not illegal to wear flip flops while driving, it is not advised.

The lack of footwear backing means the sandals can slip off, get caught under the pedals which could prevent you from pressing the brakes in case of an emergency stop. This of course poses all types of risks and could see you handed nine penalty points a £5,000 fine.

Drinking water

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s perfectly legal to have a non-alcoholic drink when driving. However, you could be hit with a careless driving charge should it cause people to not be in safe control of the car. This could see drivers fined £100 on the spot and three points on their licence.

Driving with hay fever

Driving whilst suffering from hay fever could also land you in hot water as you could be unable to operate a vehicle due to eye irritation, coughing or sneezing which could result in £2,500 in fines.

Not keeping the car ventilated

Lack of air ventilation could see drivers charged under a highway rule which states vehicles must be kept well-ventilated "to avoid drowsiness". This means keeping a window open or the air-conditioning on.

Failure to properly use ventilation in their car could land drivers fines of up to £5,000 in most serious cases and three points on a licence.

Driving when there’s sun glare

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad