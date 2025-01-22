28-day charity health and fitness challenge

Get fitter and help Alzheimers UK

Would you like to raise some money for Alzheimer's UK whilst getting a little bit fitter and healthier in February?

Get Fit Today is running a 28-day charity challenge this February to raise as much money as possible for this great cause.

For a £20 donation (every penny goes to Alzheimer’s UK) you will get a new and achievable 5-day fitness challenge every week followed by a nutrition challenge every weekend plus access to instructional videos and downloadable e-books.

You will be invited to join a private WhatsApp group to stay motivated and encouraged with everyone else on the challenge as well as being guided by our team of incredible fitness professionals.

Get Fit Today is a Northampton based fitness company offering group fitness classes, personal training, senior fitness and online fitness & nutrition coaching.

Help us help Alzheimer's UK by taking part in our 28-day challenge this February.