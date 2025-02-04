10 ways to decorate your apartment without damaging it

Top tips for how to decorate your rental apartment without causing damage and risking your deposit!

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

We all know someone who refuses to decorate their rental apartment because it’s “not theirs” and they’re worried about risking their security deposit.

Most Popular

And while furnished rental apartments often look like they’re from the pages of an interior design magazine, just because you’re renting, it doesn’t mean you can’t make the space feel like home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Decorating a rental space doesn’t mean compromising on style and, in this day and age, there are many ways to personalise your apartment without leaving a mark.

How to decorate your rental apartment without causing damage

Grainger plc, the UK’s leading residential experts, understand that making your house feel like a home is important, which is why Karen Meek, Resident Services Manager at Grainger’s Copper Works development in Cardiff is sharing her top tips to enhance your home without causing any damage.

1. Fabric Wall Hangings

Instead of traditional art, try hanging fabric or tapestries. Lightweight and versatile, these can be draped over curtain rods or tension rods, instantly softening a space and adding colour or texture. They’re perfect for creating a statement wall without any need for nails or hooks.

2. Furniture with Built-in Storage

Choose furniture that does double duty. A chic ottoman with storage inside or a side table with hidden compartments not only looks great but keeps your space organized. This approach allows you to declutter while also adding layers of functionality and style.

3. Art on Easels

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For a gallery-like touch, place large, framed art or photographs on decorative easels. This gives your home an artistic flair, and it’s especially useful if you want to create a focal point without damaging walls.

4. Decorative Room Dividers

Room dividers are a secret weapon for renters. Not only do they allow you to section off your living space, but they also act as a statement piece. Look for folding screens with interesting patterns or textures to add a dash of personality to the room.

5. Removable Adhesive Tiles

Upgrade your kitchen or bathroom with removable adhesive tiles. These are thicker and more substantial than decals, providing a textured, high-end look. Whether you prefer bold geometric patterns or subtle textures, tiles can dramatically change the feel of a space.

6. Floating Furniture Arrangements

Rather than lining all your furniture against the walls, try ‘floating’ it by positioning key pieces like sofas or chairs away from the walls. A thoughtfully placed rug can define the space and give the illusion of more room. This approach creates a dynamic layout and avoids the ‘boxed-in’ feel.

7. Plants of Different Heights

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Layering your greenery is an easy way to add dimension to any room. Place tall plants like fiddle leaf figs next to low ones like succulents or ferns. Mixing different heights creates visual interest and brings a sense of tranquility to your space.

8. Oversized Mirrors

Leaning a large mirror against the wall can do wonders for opening up a room. The reflection will make your space feel larger and brighter, plus it’s an elegant way to fill a wall without ever picking up a hammer.

9. Magnetic Accessories

Consider using magnetic boards or strips to display lightweight items like jewelry, keys, or small photos. These not only add practical storage to entryways or kitchens but also keep things tidy while enhancing the décor with a modern touch.

10. Stylish Storage Baskets and Boxes

Use beautiful woven baskets or fabric storage boxes to both organise and accessorize. They’re perfect for stashing away blankets, books, or even shoes while adding texture to your living room or bedroom. You can easily rotate them out for different seasonal styles.