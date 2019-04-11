Looking Back: Come on The Cobblers!

It's not easy being a football fan, however, the pain of defeat can be forgotten in the pleasure of victory.
From the days at the County Ground with the open terraces to the all-seater luxury of Sixfields (now the PTS Academy) Stadium, Northampton Town Football Club maintains its place in the hearts of fans and the community. These highs and lows, trials and tribulations all go hand-in-hand when supporting your team.
1. Cobbler secure
Finishing eighth in Division Three the Cobblers squad on April 17, 1962, with manager Dave Bowen second right