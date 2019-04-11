Finishing eighth in Division Three the Cobblers squad on April 17, 1962, with manager Dave Bowen second right

Looking Back: Come on The Cobblers!

It's not easy being a football fan, however, the pain of defeat can be forgotten in the pleasure of victory.

From the days at the County Ground with the open terraces to the all-seater luxury of Sixfields (now the PTS Academy) Stadium, Northampton Town Football Club maintains its place in the hearts of fans and the community. These highs and lows, trials and tribulations all go hand-in-hand when supporting your team.

1. Cobbler secure

Cobblers supporters toasting the clubs promotion out of the Second Division in 196465, at a dance on May 24, 1965

2. Promoted - again!

The Cobblers v Walsall on March 9, 1968 Northampton Town won the Division Three match 3-0

3. Come on you Cobblers!

Away at Luton Town FC, Third Division Cobblers lose 2-1 on September 13, 1961, in the League Cup

4. Up for the cup

