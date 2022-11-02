T-Birds and Pink Ladies have been onsite at a Northampton mental health charity hospital in a bid to encourage its staff and patients to have the annual flu jab and their Autumn COVID booster vaccine.

St Andrew’s Healthcare has produced a spoof version of the popular song ‘You’re the One that I Want’ from the 1978 hit film Grease which starred Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta.

However, the latest version ‘You’re the Jab that I Want’* has been rewritten to encourage everyone at the charity and beyond to ensure they have their vaccines before the winter sets in.

Volunteers across the organisation learnt the lyrics and recorded the song, before taking part in a video, dressed up as the iconic characters in the movie.

Dr Sanjith Kamath, Executive Medical Director at St Andrew’s Healthcare, said: “We wanted to find a fun way to get a very serious message across, but firstly I’d like to thank all those who took part for their time, energy and dedication into bringing the song to life.

“Here at St Andrew’s we look after a large number of vulnerable people, which is why it’s essential that staff and patients have the flu jab and their Covid booster.

“In England in the past week or so, cases of flu have climbed quickly which suggests the season has begun earlier than normal. There’s a real risk we could be facing significant challenges with flu this winter, due to lower levels of natural immunity following the Covid pandemic restrictions.

Sonia Byrne sang on the track and starred in the video

“The good news, this year’s flu vaccine seems to be well matched to the current circulating strains which means it will provide strong protection to those who need it most.”

Many southern hemisphere countries have reported widespread influenza across their countries with some reporting it has been the most severe season in years.

Liz Hodgson, Head of Pharmacy at St Andrew’s Healthcare, added: “We’re proud of the flu jab video and song we’ve made, which we hope everyone will enjoy watching. Our staff certainly had fun taking part, but sadly getting seriously unwell is no laughing matter.

“Aside from the laughs this video has generated, we wanted to find a way to engage with our staff so they make the informed choice to protect themselves, their family and patients from the effects of flu and COVID. We’re aiming for a record uptake this year within St Andrew’s Healthcare.

"Flu and COVID vaccinations are important because, while flu and COVID are unpleasant for most people both can be dangerous and even life threatening for some, particularly those with certain health conditions. The best time to get flu vaccines and COVID boosters is in the early autumn or winter as flu levels usually start to increase during the winter months.

“Both vaccinations are safe and effective and although neither prevent you from catching influenza or COVID -19 they can prevent you from becoming significantly unwell.”

It is safe to have both vaccines at the same time and getting both vaccines is important because:• more people are likely to get flu this winter• you're more likely to be seriously ill if you get flu and COVID-19 at the same time

*The lyrics:

“I got chills, they're multiplyingAnd I'm losing control'Cause the virus is survivingIt's petrifying!

You better shape up'Cause you need the jabAnd my sights are set on youYou better shape upYou better understandThat the vaccine’s best for youNothin' left, nothin' left for me to do

You're the jab that I want (you are the jab I want)Flu, ooh, ooh, honeyThe jab that I want (you are the jab I want)Flu, ooh, ooh, honeyThe jab that I want (you are the jab I want)Flu, ooh, oohThe one I need (the one I need)Oh, yes indeed (yes, indeed)

If you're scared of infectionThat will make you feel sickMake your way in my directionIts just a prick